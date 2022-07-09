Covid-19: India logs 18,840 new cases, 43 deaths in 24 hrs; active tally jumps 1.25 lakhs

India logged 18,840 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours - marginally higher than the 18,815 reported Friday - taking the country's cumulative caseload cases past 43.6 crore, health ministry said Saturday morning. There were also 43 Covid-related deaths in the past 24 hours - 38 yesterday - and over 5.25 lakh have died of the virus so far. Further, 16,604 people were declared to have recovered from the infection and national active cases have now crossed 1.25 lakh.

The daily positivity rate stands at 4.14 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 4.09 per cent, the data showed. The health ministry bulletin further stated that more than 1.98 billion doses of vaccines - first, second and boosters - have been administered across the country so far.

On Friday, India recorded 18,815 coronavirus infections and 38 deaths.

Among states, Kerala continues an unwelcome leader - over 4,000 cases in the last 24 hours.

In Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, daily Covid cases have now breached the 1,000-mark.

Bengal and Delhi have also shown a Covid surge over the past week.

India's Covid tally surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020. In May last year, it crossed the grim milestone of two crore and in June over three crore. Covid infections in India crossed four crore on January 25 this year.

