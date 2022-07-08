India logs 18,815 new Covid infections, active cases top 1.2 lakh mark | Top updates

India on Friday saw a single day rise of 18,815 new coronavirus infections, taking the number of confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 4,35,85,554. The country has already logged over 83,000 cases this week. The state of Kerala witnessed over 3,300 new infections in the last 24 hours. Over 2,880 fresh Covid-19 cases were also reported from the state of Bengal on Thursday. The southern state of Tamil Nadu logged 2,765 infections in the last 24 hours as per data shared by news agency PTI. Maharashtra saw a single-day spike of 2,678 cases, 540 of which were from Mumbai. 579 fresh infections were reported from Delhi , 717 from Gujarat and 140 from Madhya Pradesh.

Top 5 updates on today’s Covid-19 situation

1. With an increase of over 2,878, the number of active cases of Covid-19 surged to 1,22,335 according to the Union health ministry data updated on Friday. The active cases comprise 0.28 per cent of the total infections.

2. 38 new fatalities were also reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll now stands at 5,25,343, the data by the health ministry showed. 16 deaths were reported from Kerala itself, followed by 8 from Maharashtra and 2 each from Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. As per news agency PTI, the states of Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Meghalaya, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu also saw one death each.

3. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.96 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 4.09 per cent, according to the health ministry.

4. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,29,37,876 with over 15,000 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, the government data showed.

5. On the vaccination front, 198.51 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. 17 lakh doses were administered in the last 24 hours, 3.46 lakh of which were booster jabs for beneficiaries between the ages of 18 to 59.

With PTI inputs

