India delivers a ‘reputation’ rebuke to China over admission of helping Pakistan during Operation Sindoor

India on Tuesday delivered a scathing critique regarding China’s admission of extending support to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) asserting that countries backing efforts to "protect terror infrastructure" must reflect on the impact such actions have on their global standing.

New Delhi, Mar 25 (ANI): Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal clarified the nature of India's counter-terror operations. (ANI Video Grab)

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Addressing the weekly press briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasised that the international community is closely watching how major powers align themselves. This comes after reports that Beijing admitted it had provided technical assistance to Islamabad during the May 2025 military engagement, which lasted more than three days.

"We have seen reports that corroborate what was known earlier. It is for nations that consider themselves responsible to reflect on whether supporting attempts to protect terrorist infrastructure affects their reputation and standing," Jaiswal stated, when asked about reports in Chinese media.

Also read: Operation Sindoor signalled India’s new military ethos, says Rajnath Singh

The MEA spokesperson further clarified the nature of India's counter-terror operations, framing the military action as a necessary measure to safeguard national security against cross-border threats.

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{{^usCountry}} "Operation Sindoor was a precise, targeted, and calibrated response to the terrorist attacks in Pahalgam, aimed at destroying state-sponsored terrorist infrastructure operating out of Pakistan and at its behest," Jaiswal said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Operation Sindoor was a precise, targeted, and calibrated response to the terrorist attacks in Pahalgam, aimed at destroying state-sponsored terrorist infrastructure operating out of Pakistan and at its behest," Jaiswal said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} This firm stance from New Delhi comes as the nation recently marked the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor on May 7. It was initiated in response to the tragic April 22, 2025, terror attack in Pahalgam, where 26 civilians were killed. The operation was a calibrated, multi-domain surgical strike that lasted exactly 88 hours. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This firm stance from New Delhi comes as the nation recently marked the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor on May 7. It was initiated in response to the tragic April 22, 2025, terror attack in Pahalgam, where 26 civilians were killed. The operation was a calibrated, multi-domain surgical strike that lasted exactly 88 hours. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also read: Operation Sindoor: India has every right to defend against Pak-backed terror, says MEA China’s admission of helping Pakistan {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Operation Sindoor: India has every right to defend against Pak-backed terror, says MEA China’s admission of helping Pakistan {{/usCountry}}

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China, for the first time, confirmed last week that it provided on-site technical support to Pakistan during the four-day conflict with India after New Delhi's Operation Sindoor.

The admission was made according to Chinese official media reports.

Also read: Operation Sindoor: How 88 hours of conflict reshaped India air defences

China's state broadcaster CCTV on Thursday aired an interview with Zhang Heng, an engineer from the Aviation Industry Corporation of China's (AVIC) Chengdu Aircraft Design and Research Institute, a key developer of China's advanced fighter aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicle designs.

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Zhang had provided technical support to Pakistan during the four-day war last May, Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported, quoting CCTV.

Pakistan's air force operates a fleet of Chinese-made J-10CE jets, produced by an AVIC subsidiary.

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