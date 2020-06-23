e-paper
Home / India News / India downgrades diplomatic ties with Pak, tells Islamabad to reduce staff by half

india Updated: Jun 23, 2020 18:08 IST
Shishir Gupta
Shishir Gupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Government officials told Hindustan Times that the high commissions in Delhi and Islamabad had an agreed strength of 110 officials. This strength has been halved to 55.
Government officials told Hindustan Times that the high commissions in Delhi and Islamabad had an agreed strength of 110 officials. This strength has been halved to 55.(File photo)
         

India on Tuesday asked Pakistan to reduce its staff strength in the country by half, a decision that comes weeks after the police expelled two staffers at the high commission in Delhi on charges of spying. In the tit-for-tat action that followed, Pakistani security agencies picked two Indian high commission staffers in Islamabad, tortured them and framed them in a false case of a road accident and possession of fake currency.

The proposal, as first reported by Hindustan Times, had been moved as soon as horrifying details of the torture of two Indian staffers had come to light on June 16.

Government officials told Hindustan Times that the high commissions in Delhi and Islamabad had an agreed strength of 110 officials. This strength has been halved to 55. Since both the countries currently have about 90-plus staffers, this means that both countries would have to send back about 35 officials within the next one week.

The external affairs ministry on Tuesday summoned Pakistan’s Charge d’ Affaires Syed Haider Shah and told them about India’s continuing concern about the activities of officials of his mission who have been engaged in acts of espionage and dealing with terrorist organisations.

Back in Islamabad, Syed Haider Shah was told, Pakistan has engaged in a sustained campaign to intimidate the officials of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad from carrying on their legitimate diplomatic functions.

The two officials who had returned on Monday, the external affairs ministry said, had “provided graphic details of the barbaric treatment that they experienced at the hands of Pakistani agencies”.

“The behaviour of Pakistan and its officials is not in conformity with the Vienna Convention and bilateral agreements on the treatment of diplomatic and consular officials. On the contrary, it is an intrinsic element of a larger policy of supporting cross-border violence and terrorism,” the external affairs ministry said.

“Therefore, the Government of India has taken the decision to reduce the staff strength in the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi by 50%. It would reciprocally reduce its own presence in Islamabad to the same proportion. This decision, which is to be implemented in seven days, was conveyed to the Pakistani Charge d’Affaires.

