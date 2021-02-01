India expresses deep concern over military coup in Myanmar

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday said it has noted the developments in Myanmar with deep concern, adding that India has always been determined in its support of democratic transition in the country.

"We have noted the developments in Myanmar with deep concern. India has always been steadfast in its support to the process of democratic transition in Myanmar. We believe that the rule of law and the democratic process must be upheld. We are monitoring the situation closely," the MEA said in a statement.

Myanmar military television said on Monday morning that the military was taking control of the country for one year and Suu Kyi and others had been detained. The actions came on the day Myanmar's Parliament was to convene with new members taking oath following November elections.

The Irrawaddy, an established online news service, reported that State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, the nation’s top leader, and the country’s president, Win Myint, were both detained before dawn on Monday. The news service cited Myo Nyunt, a spokesman for Suu Kyi’s ruling National League for Democracy party.

Its report said that the party’s Central Executive Committee members, lawmakers and regional Cabinet members had also been taken into custody.

Tensions had been brewing for the past few months, with the military and its political factions demanding authorities investigate allegations of mass voting fraud in the second general election with widespread participation after decades of army rule. Myanmar’s election commission last week had labeled the vote transparent and fair, and the United Nations and the European Union urged the military to respect the results.

On Sunday, the military - known as the Tatmadaw - denied objecting to the outcome of the election and said it “finds the process of the 2020 election unacceptable.” The 2008 constitution allows the military to take power during a state of emergency that could cause disintegration of the union or “national solidarity,” effectively allowing soldiers to take power for vague reasons.