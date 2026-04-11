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India eyes overdue Quad meeting ahead of Marco Rubio's visit to Delhi

The Indian side has sounded out the two other members, Australia and Japan, about holding a meeting around May 26, people familiar with the conversations said.

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 07:21 am IST
By Rezaul H Laskar
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India is exploring the possibility of convening a meeting of Quad foreign ministers in New Delhi tied to the visit of US secretary of state Marco Rubio next month to spur the activities of the grouping and to plan for a much-delayed summit, people familiar with the matter said.

Marco Rubio is expected to be in New Delhi late next month.(AFP)

Rubio is expected to be in New Delhi late next month and the Indian side has sounded out the two other members of Quad – Australia and Japan – about holding a Quad foreign ministers’ meeting around May 26, the people familiar with these conversations said on condition of anonymity.

Following a meeting between Rubio and foreign secretary Vikram Misri in Washington, US ambassador Sergio Gor said in a social media post on Friday that the secretary of state “looks forward to visiting India next month”. He did not give further details.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar spoke to his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi on Friday and discussed developments in West Asia as part of the continuing contacts between the two sides.

The Quad leaders summit, which is to be hosted by India, has been delayed for months and there is still no clear timeframe for holding it, the people said. A joint statement issued after the last Quad foreign ministers’ meet in July 2025 had even said that the next such meeting would be “hosted by Australia in 2026”.

The other members of the grouping have also been frustrated by signals from sections of the US administration that Washington is more focused on results in areas such as maritime security and supply chain resilience than the platforms used to secure such results, the people said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rezaul H Laskar

Rezaul H Laskar is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Hindustan Times. His interests include movies and music.

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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
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