India flew 22,500 citizens from Ukraine, helped 18 other countries: Envoy

In the midst of the Ukraine war that has affected millions of lives, India has ensured the "safe return" of about 22,500 citizens, the country's permanent representative to the United Nations said on Thursday, adding that it also helped 18 other countries amid evacuation operations. The humanitarian action in Ukraine - guided by the principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence - "should not be politicised", TS Tirumurti said in his latest remarks at the United Nations Security Council as Russia's onslaught in Ukraine entered the fourth week.

"India continues to remain deeply concerned at the ongoing situation, which has progressively deteriorated since the beginning of the hostilities. The conflict has resulted in the death of civilians; displacement of thousands of people internally and the outflow of more than three million refugees to neighbouring countries. The humanitarian situation has worsened, particularly in the conflict zones,” he said.

"There is an urgent need therefore to address the humanitarian needs of the affected population. In this regard, we support the initiatives of the UN and its agencies who have mobilised whatever is possible in the shortest possible time. Over 90 tonnes of relief material has been sent to Ukraine and the neigbhouring countries, the envoy further highlighted.

India arranged special flights to bring back citizens - who were stuck in the war-hit country - from the countries bordering the nation. At the UN, New Delhi, however, has abstained from voting on the resolutions against Russia in the last four weeks.

Several high-level meetings have been held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the situation since February 24 when the Kremlin launched offensive. The prime minister had spoken to Russia's Vladimir Putin and Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy too.

In the latest developments, US lawmakers have appealed India to help in ending the war.

