India, France share commitment to rules-based world order: Top French diplomat

New Delhi: France and India can deepen bilateral and multilateral partnerships to provide stability and predictability to the world order in unpredictable times when the “instrumentalisation of tariffs” is becoming counterproductive, the top French diplomat has said. Anne-Marie Descôtes, secretary general of France’s foreign ministry. (File Photo / @MEAIndia)

Anne-Marie Descôtes, secretary general of France’s foreign ministry who travelled to India last week for political consultations, also spoke about cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, critical technology, civil nuclear energy and counter-terrorism in an interview with HT.

Q. At a time of uncertainty and turbulence on the geo-economic front because of the policies of the US administration, how can India and France jointly strengthen the world order and free commerce?

A: We see the instrumentalisation of tariffs as counterproductive. France and India share a commitment to a rules-based international order, be it in trade policy or on other global issues. By deepening our bilateral and multilateral partnerships, we can provide stability and predictability in unpredictable times. In the same spirit, we fully support the swift conclusion of an EU-India free trade agreement. With France chairing the G7 and India’s presidency of BRICS in 2026, there are real opportunities to work together across global forums.

Q. Your trip came ahead of French President Macron’s visit to India for the AI Summit. What are priorities for bilateral ties in 2026 and can you throw some light on deliverables being worked on for President Macron’s visit?

A: Following the AI Impact Summit in February, this visit will be the opportunity to launch the India-France Year of Innovation announced earlier this year by the two leaders. In 2026, we will orient our strategic partnership towards the future by incorporating innovation as a new mantra. In practical terms, we are working to develop durable projects in areas such as health and aerospace.

Q. Has there been progress in civil nuclear cooperation, including the long-gestating Jaitapur nuclear power project and cooperation on SMRs?

A: France and India have a long-standing commitment to civil nuclear cooperation to ensure energy transition, the development of decarbonised energy and energy independence. Advancing this flagship cooperation was a central purpose of my visit to New Delhi and we held in-depth and fruitful talks on its different aspects. The Jaitapur nuclear power plant project is a great opportunity for both our countries. The objective is to develop an Indian supply-chain with the capability to construct and operate an EPR [European pressurised reactor] high power nuclear plant.

Q. How would you assess India-France defence and security cooperation, a key pillar of the relationship? Is there movement on plans to jointly develop weapon systems and aircraft engines and India’s plans to acquire more Rafale jets?

A: The partnership for security and sovereignty, which is at the heart of the Indo-French strategic partnership, remains very dynamic, with recent announcements from industry players reflecting this momentum in our cooperation. “Make In India” has been a reality for French defence companies for many years, and they are currently strengthening their industrial footprint in India by investing, producing and employing locally, as in the collaboration between HAL and SAFRAN on helicopter engines. We are committed to ensuring these ties continue to deepen in the future, building on the Roadmap for Defence Industrial Partnership endorsed in January 2024 by our leaders during President Macron’s state visit to India.

Q. Can you tell us about progress in collaboration on critical and emerging technologies such as AI and securing supply chains for critical materials?

A: India’s role as co-chair of the Paris AI Action Summit in February and President Macron’s upcoming participation in the AI Impact Summit in India show how central this collaboration has become. The India-France Roadmap on AI our leaders endorsed this year provides a framework for bilateral projects and coordination in multilateral fora. Our innovation ecosystems are already connected and the India-France Year of Innovation will provide opportunities to go further. France and India are thus demonstrating their ability to act together on issues that will shape the future.

Q. France is the only EU state with an active naval presence in the Indo-Pacific. Are there new initiatives to work jointly to ensure the Indo-Pacific remains free and open against the backdrop of China’s assertive actions and what is the progress in taking up joint projects in third countries?

A: I am glad to see our operational cooperation for an open and inclusive Indo-Pacific growing. The last year has been exceptional in this regard, with two port calls from the French aircraft carrier strike group in India. Just two weeks ago, crews of the Indian Navy took part in a joint training with their French counterparts in Reunion Island. We intend to keep on building on our strategic partnership, in line with France’s recently updated Indo-Pacific Strategy, including in trilateral formats with Australia and the United Arab Emirates.

Q. What are the new areas of focus for counter-terror cooperation? What are France’s views on India’s “new normal” policy for dealing with cross-border terrorism?

A: France has consistently condemned the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam and recognised the right of India to defend itself against terrorism. Counter-terrorism remains at the core of our security partnership. During the meeting of the joint working group on counter-terrorism in Paris on September 11, experts from both sides held discussions on threat assessment, capacity building and cooperation in international forums.

Q: How will France’s recognition of a Palestinian state add to efforts to end the conflict in Gaza?

A: France’s recognition of a Palestinian state aims to break the cycle of violence and avert further escalation. At this stage, Israel’s actions risk destroying the very possibility of peace in the Middle East. Recognising the legitimacy of both sides is essential to keep the two-state solution alive and open a path to dialogue. We urge all parties to follow this path.

Q. What role does France see India playing to end the conflict in Ukraine?

A: France seeks a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, one that safeguards our own security and prevents a resumption of hostilities. President Macron and Prime Minister Modi recently discussed the proactive role India could play in helping to achieve a rapid ceasefire by reaching out to both parties, and agreed to remain in close contact to act together in support of peace. At this stage, since it is clear that Russia is choosing escalation rather than peace, we continue to coordinate closely with our partners to maintain pressure.