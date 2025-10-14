PM Modi welcomes release of hostages, lauds US President Trump's ‘unwavering peace efforts'

India on Monday welcomed the release of all surviving Israeli hostages held by Hamas under a US-backed peace plan and pledged its support for all efforts aimed at a lasting peace in the region, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailing the “unwavering peace efforts” of President Donald Trump. US President Donald Trump and MoS for external affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh at the Gaza peace summit on Monday. (REUTERS)

Hamas freed all 20 living hostages who were being held in the Gaza Strip, while the release of some 2,000 Palestinian prisoners by Israel was underway as part of the conditions of a ceasefire that is part of the peace deal. The exchange occurred as world leaders gathered in Egypt for the Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit co-chaired by Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

“We welcome the release of all hostages after over two years of captivity. Their freedom stands as a tribute to the courage of their families, the unwavering peace efforts of President Trump and the strong resolve of Prime Minister Netanyahu,” Modi said in a social media post that tagged Trump and Netanyahu.

“We support President Trump’s sincere efforts to bring peace to the region,” he said.

Modi has lauded Trump several times in recent days for his peace efforts in West Asia, with the praise being seen to be as much about the situation in West Asia as India’s attempts to repair ties with the US after months of tensions created by Trump’s unprecedented tariffs on Indian exports.

Minister of state for external affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh attended the Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit as the special representative of Modi. The external affairs ministry said in a statement that India stands for peace in the Middle East and resolution of issues through dialogue and diplomacy.

“We support the Gaza peace plan of President Trump and appreciate Egypt and Qatar for their valuable roles in achieving this and advancing the path to peace,” the statement said, describing the peace summit as an effort to strengthen efforts for regional peace and stability in line with Trump’s vision for lasting peace.

“This is also in line with India’s long standing support for a negotiated two-state solution. India will support all efforts towards a lasting peace in the region,” the statement said.

Seven of the captives taken by Hamas during the terror attacks of October 2023, which triggered the conflict with Israel, were handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and the Israeli military said 13 more captives were also transferred by the group.

The release of some 2,000 Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails was also underway. The exchange of hostages and prisoners raised hopes for ending the war in Gaza that killed 67,806 Palestinians, though questions remained over the future of the world’s most densely populated enclave and Hamas’s role in the territory.

The current truce is expected to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance to Gaza, where famine has broken out amid Israel’s blockade of the enclave.

The exchange of hostages and prisoners started as world leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, gathered for the Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit.

The organisers of the peace summit had invited Modi but he was unable to travel to Egypt because of his schedule and other engagements.

Trump travelled to Israel and addressed the Knesset or Parliament on Monday, before flying to Egypt.