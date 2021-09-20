India has administered 800 million Covid vaccine doses till now

India had administered at least 800 million Covid vaccine doses by Sunday, September 19. In another development relating to vaccine, Global pharma major Pfizer and BioNTech SE said trial results of Covid vaccine showed that it is safe and produced robust neutralising antibody response in children aged five to 11 years, and they plan to seek regulatory approvals as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, by 9am on Sunday, 804,372,331 vaccine doses were given across the states and UTs. As many as 8,542,732 doses were administered on the day.

In the 18-45 age group, 325,321,724 people have been given the first dose while 59,105,510 have got their second shot as well.

Among the healthcare workers, 10,368,565 have been given the first dose while 8,723,015 have got their second dose as well. Among the frontline workers, 18,344,648 have got their first dose and 14,480,304 have got their second dose too.

Meanwhile, the country, also the world’s largest vaccine producer, will resume exports and donations of surplus coronavirus vaccines in October after halting them during a devastating surge in domestic infections in April, the Union health minister said on Monday.

Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said more than 300 million vaccine doses would be produced in October and one billion in the last three months of the year.”India will be resuming export of vaccines... in order to fulfil the commitment of India towards Covax,” Mandaviya said in a statement.