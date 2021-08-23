India has administered at least 580 million Covid vaccine doses till now

India had administered at least 580 million Covid vaccine doses by Sunday, August 22. Zydus Cadila’s vaccine, ZyCoV-D, has received approval for emergency use in India and it will be administered to people 12 years and above.

Meanwhile, by 7am on Sunday, 581,489,377 vaccine doses were given across the states and UTs. As many as 5,223,612 doses were administered on the day.

In the 18-45 age group, 216,366,206 have been given the first dose while 19,327,127 doses were given as the second dose.

Also Read | China sees no new local cases of Covid-19 for first time since July

Among the healthcare workers, 10,353,366 have been given the first dose while 8,210,216 have got their second dose as well. Among the frontline workers, 18,303,885 have got their first dose and 12,560,909 have got their second dose too.

On Monday, India reported 25,072 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest in 160 days, said the ministry of health and family welfare.

The cumulative caseload has increased to 32,449,306, while the national recovery rate has risen to 97.63%, the highest since March 2020. The active cases have declined to 333,924, the lowest in 155 days comprising 1.03% of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020.

The death toll climbed to 434,756 with 389 new fatalities.