India has administered over 126mn Covid vaccine doses

India had administered over 126 million coronavirus vaccine doses across the country by Monday evening even as it expanded the drive to include all adults from May 1.

In all, 126,956,032 vaccine doses have been given in the country till now. This includes 9,169,353 healthcare workers who have had their first dose and 5,766,012 who have got their second dose as well. As many as 11,421,780 frontline workers have had their first dose while 5,664,213 have got their second dose too.

In the 45-59-year age group, 42,306,422 people have got their first dose and another 1,303,610 have had their second dose as well. In the 60+ category, 46,641,581 people have been administered their first dose while 4,683,061 have had their second dose as well.

As many as 3,103,474 vaccine doses were given on Monday till 8pm, as per the provisional report. Of this, 2,167,374 beneficiaries were vaccinated with the first dose and 936,100 beneficiaries received their second dose as well.





Meanwhile, the Centre announced that all adults will become eligible for a coronavirus vaccine and doses can be sold via the market from May 1. The decision came amid a growing clamour for wider access as the country grapples with a devastating surge of Covid-19 infections.

The decision, taken during a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, makes India one of the first countries to allow all adults to seek a vaccine, although people under the age of 45 will only be able to receive doses once private sales begin or if state governments procure stocks for distribution to these age groups.

“The government has been working hard from over a year to ensure that maximum numbers of Indians are able to get the vaccine in the shortest possible of time,” a statement by the Press Information Bureau quoted the PM as saying.