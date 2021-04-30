India has administered over 152mn Covid vaccine doses till now

India had administered over 152 million coronavirus vaccine doses by Thursday even as the total registrations on CoWIN portal for Phase-3 vaccination crossed 22.8 million till 9.30pm on the same day.

In all, 152,105,563 vaccine doses have been given in the country by Thursday, 8pm. This includes 9,385,676 healthcare workers who have had their first dose and 6,189,635 who have got their second dose as well. As many as 12,412,904 frontline workers have had their first dose while 6,704,193 have got their second dose too.

In the 45-59-year age group 51,723,607 people have got their first dose and another 3,402,049 have had their second dose as well. In the 60+ category, 51,872,503 people have been administered their first dose while 10,414,996 have had their second dose as well.





As many as 2,084,931 vaccine doses were given on Thursday alone. Of this, 1,182,563 beneficiaries were vaccinated with the first dose and 902,368 beneficiaries received their second dose as well.

Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech announced it was slashing the prices of its vaccine from ₹600 per dose to ₹400 for state governments. The announcement comes in the wake of criticism over differential pricing of the vaccine for the Centre, governments, and the private sector.