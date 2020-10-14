e-paper
India has one of the lowest Covid-19 cases and deaths per million: Health ministry

The Union health ministry’s tweet comes on a day when India recorded a marginal increase in the number of new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

india Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 10:45 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Visitors arrive to visit Akshardham Temple as it reopened after months of staying closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi on Tuesday.
Visitors arrive to visit Akshardham Temple as it reopened after months of staying closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi on Tuesday.(Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)
         

India may have the second highest number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases, but the country has one of the lowest deaths per million in the world, Union health ministry said.

It posted a tweet on Wednesday morning which listed the number of Covid-19 fatalities per million in India and other countries of the world. At 79, India has the lowest deaths per million among countries with highest caseload. Brazil leads the list with 706 deaths per million. The global average is 138, and India is below that, the health ministry data showed.

In another graph posted in the same tweet, the ministry showed India has one of the lowest cases per million in the world. The global average, according to the health ministry chart, is 4,794; India has 5,199 Covid-19 cases per million. Brazil has the highest number of cases per million (23,911) followed by the United States (23,072).

 

The health ministry also said that India’s recovery rate is highest in the world.

The ministry’s tweet comes on a day when India recorded a marginal increase (a little over 8,000) in the number of new Covid-19 cases. India’s caseload rose to 72,39,389 with 63,509 infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 63 lakh, the health ministry dashboard showed on Wednesday morning.

The recovery rate stands at 87.05 per cent.

The coronavirus death toll climbed to 1,10,586 with the virus claiming 730 lives in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

For six days in a row the active cases of COVID-19 remained below 9 lakh.There are 8,26,876 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 11.42 per cent of the total caseload, while the recoveries have surged to 63,01,927, the data stated.

