‘India hosts G20, Pakistan hosts T20’: Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi's 'top terrorists' swipe at Islamabad

Priyanka Chaturvedi of the Shiv Sena (UBT) drew stark difference between India and its neighbour Pakistan, saying, while India focuses on global trade and diplomacy, Islamabad is relentlessly using terrorism as a tool. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP slammed Pakistan for harbouring terrorists inside its territory(PTI)

“We had a very successful presidency of G20. While we host the G20, Pakistan hosts the T20, the top 20 terrorists of the world," Priyanka Chaturvedi said in London. The Shiv MP, who is part for an all-party delegation travelling to key countries to put forward India's side of the story in the wake of Pahalgam terror attack, said, "The top terrorists will be found being hosted by the Pakistani state government. It's their stated policy," she added.

Priyanka Chaturvedi contrasted the priorities of the two nations, saying, “India is looking at trade, we are looking at economy, we are looking at commerce, while they (Pakistan) are looking at free terrorist arrangement across the world. That is what we need to expose.”

“You must go back home and see the documentary on how Osama bin Laden was taken out of Pakistan. He was hidden, actively financed, aided, trained, and supported, hidden from their so-called ally, the US. They shake hands with you, but they bite you on your back,” she said.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) MP was referring to the US raid in 2011 that killed Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad, Pakistan.

Praising Indian military's May 7 strike on nine terror hubs in Pakistan under Operation Sindoor, Chaturvedi said armed forces killed over 100 terrorists and this prevented potential global attacks. “You can imagine these terrorists were capable of carrying out 100 terror activities, not just in India, but across the world.” she said.

The Sena MP further said, “The world should be thanking the armed forces of India for doing what they did.”

She also mentioned a speech by Pakistan's then Army chief General Asim Munir made days before the Pahalgam terror attack, in which he spoke about religious differences. Chaturvedi criticised this, saying that more than 200 million Indian Muslims stood with the Indian government and called for a strong response to terrorism.

She also recalled the April 22 attack, where terrorists killed 26 civilians after asking their religion. She said, “They attackers did this in the hope that they would divide this nation. India doesn’t stand divided. India stands united, and it’s our diversity that we celebrate, the diversity that brings this unity,” Chaturvedi added.