'India in great hands': Trump admin lauds Sergio Gor's US Ambassador nomination

Businessman Sergio Gor, US President Donald Trump's pick for becoming the next US Ambassador to India, was lauded by the American administration on Saturday. Sergio Gor is US President Donald Trump's nominee for the next US Ambassador to India(Getty Images via AFP)

Several close aides of Donald Trump, including Vice President JD Vance, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and FBI chief Kash Patel welcomed Gor's nomination for the post.

Reacting to his nomination, US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick said "India is in great hands" as he heaped praise on Sergio Gor. "Congratulations to @SergioGor on his appointment as US Ambassador to India. Throughout the campaign and administration, Sergio has been a fearless advocate for President Trump and the American people. We all wish him amazing success and India is in great hands," Lutnick tweeted.

Meanwhile, JD Vance said Gor would make a "fantastic ambassador" for the US to India as he thanked Donald Trump for making the decision. "Sergio is a great guy and will make a fantastic ambassador for our country to India. So much of our success over the last few months was due to Sergio's hard work. I'm grateful to POTUS for giving him this new role," Vance wrote on X.

FBI chief Kash Patel also welcomed Gor's nomination, calling him an "outstanding pick" for the post.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, whose remarks of late have targeted India over doing trade with Russia, also welcomed Gor's nomination, calling him one of Donald Trump's "most loyal advisors".

"Congratulations to my great friend Sergio Gor on his appointment as Ambassador to India and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs. As one of President Trump's most loyal advisors, Sergio is an outstanding pick who has an unprecedented track record of success executing for the President. The American people can be certain that Sergio will be an exceptional steward of America's interests in the most populous region of the world," Bessent wrote on X.

Sergio Gor has been named the next US Ambassador to India and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs. He would be succeeding Eric Garcetti, whose term as the US ambassador to India ended on January 20, 2025.

Ever since, the post had been vacant, triggering speculation over high-profile appointment. While the post was vacant, interim Charge d'Affaires Jorgan K Andrews had been looking over operations at the US Embassy in India.

Sergio Gor's appointment comes at a time when ties between India and US are sensitive over the issue of 50% tariffs on Indian imports, threatened by Donald Trump.