India invites Pakistan to virtual SAARC meet on Covid-19
India will host a health secretary-level meet virtually with other South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation countries on Thursday to discuss the ongoing Covid-19 crisis. Pakistan has also been invited to attend the workshop.
It is a virtual workshop on management of Covid-19, response to the pandemic and exchange of best practices amid the pandemic.
On March 15, 2020, during a video conference of the SAARC Heads of State, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had proposed a Coronavirus Emergency Fund for the region.
This emergency fund was set up in response to the global coronavirus pandemic. The initiative seeks to mitigate the risks associated with the coronavirus pandemic in the South Asian region with India contributing $10 million to it.
Other members of the SAARC expressed their support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his proposal for the coronavirus emergency fund.
India is at the forefront in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and has gifted covid vaccines to countries including Bangladesh with 20 lakhs doses, Myanmar with 17 lakhs doses, Nepal with 10 lakhs, Bhutan with 1.5 lakhs, the Maldives with 1 lakh, Mauritius with 1 lakh, Seychelles with 50000, Sri Lanka with 5 lakhs and Afghanistan with 5 lakhs among others.
SAARC groups together Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
November 2014, when Nepal hosted a SAARC leaders' summit, was the last time that leaders of these nations had shared a platform.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No Covid-19 deaths in last 24 hours in 18 states, UTs, says Health ministry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam police arrest 2 digital journalists for salacious article on minister
- The news channel's attempts to give a scandalous twist to a photo of a father and daughter have been condemned by many in Assam.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'India more confident now, can be seen on borders': PM Modi at NASSCOM event
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India invites Pakistan to virtual SAARC meet on Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to address top military commanders in Kevadia, Gujarat in March 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress House panel members praise Delhi Police over handling of tractor rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi at NASSCOM: Aspirations of 130 crore Indians push us to move faster
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No link between Char Dham road widening and glacier burst, govt tells SC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: SC seeks Centre's response on tech to help planes avoid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Toolkit case: HC grants Nikita Jacob transit bail for three weeks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Toolkit case: Nikita Jacob granted transit bail for 3 weeks by Bombay High Court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha: Devotee donates over 4 kg gold, 3 kg silver to Puri Jagannath Temple
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi says govt being overconfident about Covid-19, it's not over yet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Asaram Bapu admitted to Jodhpur hospital after complaining of chest pain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC seeks Centre’s response on system to avert air crash on table top runways
- The Supreme Court issued a notice to the Centre and the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Mehta’s petition last September, but there was no response.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox