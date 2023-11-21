India issues advisory for its nationals in Myanmar, asks them to register at embassy in Yangon

India on Tuesday issued an advisory for its nationals in Myanmar amid fighting between Myanmar’s anti-junta groups and government forces. This photo taken on November 10, 2023 shows fighters of the ethnic rebel group Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) standing guard at a check point in the town of Namhkam in northern Shan state.(AFP)

New Delhi has advised all Indian nationals living in Myanmar, except short-term tourists, to register themselves with the Embassy of India in Yangon.

“Registration with the Embassy will facilitate any measures that need to be taken in a situation of emergency or if such a need arises,” the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The ministry has asked Indians in Myanmar to download and fill out a registration form available on this website and send its hard and soft copies to the embassy.

It has also sought two colour passport-size photographs of each member of the family, one copy of each of the Passport's first page, last page and current visa page and the passport of each individual for verification purposes.

Explained | Spike in fighting in Myanmar and what it means for India

“No fee will be charged for registration. A certificate of registration will be issued to the applicant within one month. Submission of papers may either be done in person or through authorised representatives who will be required to produce authority letter and proof of identity,” the ministry added.

Last week, India had expressed deep concern at fighting between Myanmar’s anti-junta groups and government forces close to the country’s border, which resulted in Myanmar nationals seeking refuge in Mizoram, and pushed for a cessation of violence and a constructive dialogue.

“We reiterate our call for the return of peace, stability and democracy in Myanmar,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told a regular media briefing while responding to questions on the recent fighting.

Bagchi had said India’s position on the situation in Myanmar “is very clear – we want cessation of the violence and resolution of the situation through constructive dialogue”.

According to the UN, the intensified fighting since last month has displaced about 90,000 people.

