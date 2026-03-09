India issues fresh advisory for citizens in Iran: ‘Don’t approach any land borders'
India's fresh advisory for its nationals in Iran comes as the condition there remains volatile even though the Islamic Republic got its new Supreme Leader.
India on Monday issued an advisory for citizens in Iran, warning them against travelling outside the country without coordinating with the Indian Embassy in Tehran, as the conflict in West Asia entered its second week.
The embassy also asked Indian nationals to not go near any land border without explicit guidance.
“Indian nationals are hereby advised not to approach any of the land borders of Iran for travel outside the country without prior coordination with the Embassy. Any movement towards land border points should be undertaken only after obtaining explicit guidance from the Embassy,” the Embassy said in the advisory on Monday, March 9.
Further, the advisory also noted that once any Indian national crosses Iranian territory and is unable to enter a third country, the embassy will not be able to provide assistance.
“It may please be noted that the Embassy will not be in a position to extend assistance once individuals have exited Iranian territory and are unable to enter the third country concerned,” it said before mentioning emergency contact helplines for Indian nations in Iran which includes mobile numbers — +98 912 810 9115, +98 912 810 9102, +98 912 810 9109, +98 993 217 9359 — and email: cons.tehran@mea.gov.in
Iran's new Supreme Leader chosen as war rages
India's fresh advisory for its nationals in Iran comes as the condition in the country remains volatile even though the Islamic Republic got its new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the assassinated Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
United States President Donald Trump, as expected, called Mojtaba's elevation as Iran's new Supreme Leader ‘unacceptable’ and has demanded Iran's unconditional surrender.
With no de-escalation in the ongoing war in sight even with appointment of Iran's new Supreme Leader, Iran's defence council said in a statement, “We will obey the commander-in-chief until the last drop of our blood.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNikita Sharma
