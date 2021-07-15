‘India, Japan share same fundamental values’: PM Yoshihide Suga

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Thursday said India and Japan shared the same fundamental values and both countries maintained cordial relations through the long history of exchanges. Suga’s comments came in a video message, which was played on the occasion of the inauguration ceremony of the Varanasi International Cooperation and Convention Centre (VICCC).

“The Varanasi International Cooperation and Convention Centre (VICCC), Rudraksh, will be used as a stage to showcase Japan-India cooperation by hosting international conferences, cultural and art events. The centre will become a new symbol of friendship between Japan and India,” he said.

“I would like to convey my heartfelt congratulations on the inauguration of Varanasi International Cooperation and Convention Centre,” said Suga.

“Varanasi is the centre of India’s long history and rich culture. The city has a close relationship with Japan and has continued cultural and academic exchanges with Kyoto. The exchange between Banaras Hindu University and Kyoto University is one such example,” he added.

“I am very pleased to see that the VICCC was built in such a special city as a symbol of friendship between Japan and India. The centre was designed and constructed by Japanese companies and shows what Japanese technology can achieve,” said Suga.

कोरोनाकाल में जब दुनिया ठहर सी गई, तब काशी संयमित तो हुई, अनुशासित भी हुई, लेकिन सृजन और विकास की धारा अविरल बहती रही।



काशी के विकास के ये आयाम, ये ‘इंटरनेशनल को-ऑपरेशन एंड कन्वेंशन सेंटर- रुद्राक्ष’ आज इसी रचनात्मकता का, इसी गतिशीलता का परिणाम है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 15, 2021





He said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi named this centre Rudraksh with a hope to make it a symbol of wisdom. I hope this centre will be used as a stage to showcase close Japan-India cooperation through hosting international conferences, cultural and art events and it becomes a new symbol of friendship between Japan and India.”

“It is true that the Covid pandemic has made our mutual visits difficult at this moment. However, Japan and India will work to overcome this challenge, and make utmost efforts to further develop bilateral ties under special strategic and global partnerships through cooperation in areas such areas as green society, digital, cyber, healthcare and enhancing connectivity,” said the Japanese PM.

“I am looking forward to the day when I can visit India at an appropriate time so as to further strengthen Japan-India ties together with Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said Yoshihide.

“India and Japan are of the view that our development should be linked with our gaiety. This development should be all-round, it should be for all, and it should be all-encompassing,” the Prime Minister’s Office quoted PM Modi in a tweet.

Calling Japan one of India’s most trusted friends, the prime minister said India-Japan ties are lauded as a natural partnership in the region.

“There is one more person in today’s event, whom I cannot forget to name. Another friend of mine from Japan - Shinzo Abe. I remember, when Shinzo Abe came to Kashi as Prime Minister, I had discussed with him the idea of Rudraksh,” the PMO tweeted quoting PM Modi.

“Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide was the chief cabinet secretary at that time. Since then till the role of PM, he has been personally involved in this project continuously,” the PM said, adding that with Rudraksh, Kashi’s development will shine brighter.