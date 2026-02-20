India joins US-led Pax Silica coalition, signs joint statement on AI partnership to join the US-led Pax Silica initiative for secure global supply chains for AI technology and semiconductors, strengthening the bilateral tech partnership and reflecting the warming of ties after a year of strains over the trade policies of the Trump administration. India and the US signed the declaration on Pax Silica on Friday on the sidelines of AI Summit in Delhi.

New Delhi was excluded when Washington launched the initiative last December to build resilient supply chains for semiconductors, advanced manufacturing and critical technologies amid intensified geopolitical competition with China. India became a signatory to the Pax Silica Declaration at an event on the margins of the AI Impact Summit, and also signed a joint statement on the “India-US AI Opportunity Partnership”.

Technology cooperation is a key pillar of the bilateral comprehensive global strategic partnership, and India’s participation in Pax Silica is a “significant step forward” that reinforces a shared commitment to trusted supply chains, the external affairs ministry said.

The documents were signed by electronics and IT secretary S Krishnan, US ambassador Sergio Gor and US under secretary of state for economic growth and energy, Jacob Helberg, in the presence of electronics and IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and the White House director of science and technology policy, Michael Kratsios.

Besides reducing over-concentration in global supply chains and preventing economic coercion, the development signalled a reset in India-US relations after the friction over tariffs and energy trade. It also followed an understanding on a trade deal, which led to President Donald Trump slashing tariffs on Indian exports to 18 % from 50%.