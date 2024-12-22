India, Kuwait ties elevated to strategic partnership during PM Modi’s visit: MEA

New Delhi: India and Kuwait on Sunday elevated their relationship to a strategic partnership as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Kuwaiti leadership focused on a roadmap to expand cooperation in areas such as defence, energy, trade, investment and technology. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah during a meeting, in Kuwait, Sunday. (PTI)

The two sides signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on defence that will lead to an increase in cooperation in training, joint exercises, defence industry and supply of defence equipment during Modi’s visit, the first by an Indian premier to Kuwait in 43 years.

The two countries have close energy and business ties and India is among Kuwait’s top trading partners, with two-way trade worth $10.47 billion during 2023-24. Kuwait is India’s sixth largest crude supplier and fourth largest LPG supplier, meeting 3% of the country’s energy needs.

Modi held talks with the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Crown Prince, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, and the Prime Minister, Sheikh Ahmad Al-Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, to review the existing relations and to identify new areas of cooperation.

At the meeting between Modi and the Amir of Kuwait, the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding bilateral cooperation and agreed to elevate the relationship to a strategic partnership, the external affairs ministry said.

During delegation-level talks between Modi and his Kuwaiti counterpart, the two sides discussed a roadmap to strengthen the strategic partnership in areas such as politics, trade, investment, energy, defence, security, health, education, technology, culture and people-to-people ties, according to the ministry.

Modi and Sheikh Ahmad witnessed the signing of bilateral agreements, including the MoU on defence cooperation, a cultural exchange programme, a programme for cooperation in sports, and the framework agreement for Kuwait to join the International Solar Alliance.

Arun Kumar Chatterjee, secretary (Overseas Indian Affairs) in the external affairs ministry, told a media briefing that the MoU on defence will institutionalise bilateral cooperation in this field. The main areas of cooperation are training, joint exercises, cooperation in defence industry, supply of defence equipment, collaboration in research and development, and exchange of personnel and experts, he said.

Modi and Sheikh Ahmad also focused on deepening economic cooperation. Modi invited a delegation comprising the Kuwaiti Investment Authority and other stakeholders to visit India to explore new opportunities in energy, defence, medical devices, pharmaceuticals and food parks. Chatterjee said the cooperation in health and pharmaceuticals could include Kuwaiti investments in India and enhanced exports of Indian pharmaceutical products.

The leaders also discussed cooperation in agricultural research and welcomed the recent decision to set up a Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC) under which new joint working groups (JWGs) were created in trade, investment, education, technology, agriculture, security and culture. These groups are in addition to existing JWGs on health, manpower and hydrocarbons.

A joint statement said both sides discussed avenues for investments in India, and Kuwait expressed interest in exploring opportunities in technology, tourism, healthcare, food security and logistics. They acknowledged the need for closer engagement between Kuwait’s investment authorities and Indian institutions, companies and funds. The leaders directed authorities in both countries to fast-track negotiations on a bilateral investment treaty.

In the field of energy, the two sides discussed ways to move from a buyer-seller relationship to a comprehensive partnership, with greater collaboration in upstream and downstream sectors, the joint statement said. Both sides will support companies to increase cooperation in exploration and production of oil and gas, refining, engineering services, petrochemical industries and renewable energy. They also agreed to discuss Kuwait’s participation in India’s strategic petroleum reserve programme.

The two sides condemned all forms of terrorism, including cross-border terrorism, and called for disrupting terror financing networks and safe havens and dismantling terror infrastructure. They agreed to enhance cooperation in counter-terror operations, intelligence sharing, exchanging experiences and technologies, law enforcement and anti-money laundering. They also discussed ways to promote cooperation to prevent the use of cyberspace for terror and radicalisation.

Modi thanked the Amir of Kuwait for ensuring the well-being of the one-million-strong Indian community. The Amir expressed his appreciation for the contributions of Indian expatriates to Kuwait’s development.

Modi appreciated Kuwait’s new initiatives to fulfil its “Vision 2035”, while the Amir expressed appreciation for India’s role as a “valued partner in Kuwait and the Gulf region”, the external affairs ministry said. The Amir said he looked forward to India’s greater contribution towards realising Kuwait’s Vision 2035.

During his meeting with the Crown Prince, Modi said India attaches “utmost importance” to its relations with Kuwait. The two leaders emphasised on the need for close coordination at the UN and other multilateral forums.

Modi expressed confidence that ties between India and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) will be strengthened under Kuwait’s presidency of the bloc. Modi invited all three Kuwaiti leaders to visit India.