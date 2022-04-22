India logs 2,451 new Covid cases, highest since mid-March; 54 new deaths: Today's Covid updates

India on Friday recorded 2,451 fresh covid cases, the highest since March 18, according to the data updated on the health ministry website. In the last 24 hours, 54 deaths were recorded from across the country, and India's overall death count now stands at 522,116. With the latest surge, the country's overall cases have risen to 43,052,425.

The number of active cases jumped to 14241 and currently comprises 0.03 per cent of the total caseload. There was an increase of 808 in the active caseload, the ministry data also showed.

