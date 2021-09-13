India records 27,254 new Covid-19 infections and 219 deaths; active cases stay below 400,000

Daily infections of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the country remained below the 30,000-mark for a second straight day on Monday, as 27,254 people tested positive for the contagious disease, pushing the nationwide infection tally to 33,264,175, data released by the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) showed. In the same period, 219 related fatalities were also recorded, taking the cumulative toll to 442,874, comprising 1.33% of the overall caseload, the health ministry’s dashboard showed.

Also Read | India sees further decline in daily Covid-19 cases with 28,591 infections

However, after rising for two consecutive days, active cases registered a fall, and were recorded at 374,269, down 10,652 from the corresponding figure on September 12. These constitute 1.13% of the total cases. Total recoveries, meanwhile, mounted to 32,447,032, as an additional 37,687 patients were discharged, with the recovery rate comprising 97.54% of the cumulative tally.

Also Read | With 3,623 fresh cases, Maharashtra’s Covid tally reaches 6,497,877

As the latest positive cases were from 1,208,247 samples which were tested on Sunday, the daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.25%, which means that for the last 14 days, it has been below the 3% mark. Weekly positivity rate stood at 2.11%, making it 80 consecutive days when it has been under 3%.

The total number of samples tested for Covid-19 has risen to 543,014,076.

Meanwhile, India’s cumulative vaccination coverage has surpassed 740 million, as more than 743 vaccine doses have been administered since January 16, when the nationwide vaccination drive was launched. Of these, 5,338,945 doses were administered in the last 24 hours. “More than 727 million doses have been provided to states and Union territories, while more than 49 million balance and unutilised doses are still available with state and UT governments,” the health ministry informed.

Three states and an equal number of UTs have vaccinated 100% eligible beneficiaries with at least first dose.