India must adapt to changing times, adopt new tech: Hardeep Puri

India needs to adapt to changing times, adopt new technologies and be in consonance with the transition taking place across the world, said Hardeep Singh Puri as he took charge of the Union ministry of petroleum and natural gas on Thursday.

“As we transform towards a $5 trillion economy, energy availability and consumption will be of paramount importance. My focus will be on increasing domestic production of crude and natural gas, in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. I will also work towards development of a natural gas-based economy in the country and increase the share of natural gas in the primary energy mix of the country to 15% by 2030 as announced by the PM,” said Puri, who is also the Union minister in charge of housing and urban affairs.

Puri, a 1974-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, has been put in charge of the nation’s energy security as the country undergoes an energy transition, with several new-age fuels in play.

“The work of this ministry touches each and every citizen in the country directly or indirectly. The energy issues in this ministry have immense potential and several challenges. The need to adapt to changing times, adopt new technologies and to be in consonance with the energy transition taking place across the world, provides a fascinating opportunity,” he added.

A Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh, Puri took charge of his new office in the presence of his predecessor Dharmendra Pradhan, who has now been given the education portfolio.

“Today, I feel honoured by the trust reposed in me by the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji, who has made me the Cabinet minister of this important ministry. Shri Dharmendra Pradhan ji’s are big shoes to fill,” said Puri.

“In the last seven years, a number of path-breaking reforms and initiatives have been ushered in the sector. I would strive to take them forward, and fulfil the expectations of the Prime Minister, our people and the country,” he added.

The new minister of state in the petroleum and natural gas ministry, Rameswar Teli, also took charge of his new office on Thursday.

