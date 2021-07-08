India must adapt to changing times, new tech: Hardeep Puri

India needs to adapt to changing times, adopt new technologies and to be in consonance with the energy transition taking place across the world, Hardeep Singh Puri, the new petroleum minister said on Thursday.

After taking over charge of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas as the Cabinet minister, he said the energy transition provides the country with a “fascinating” opportunity.

Rameswar Teli also took charge as the minister of state in the ministry on Thursday.

Dharmendra Pradhan, who was holding the charge of the petroleum ministry before the Cabinet reshuffle, was also present on the occasion. Pradhan was given the education portfolio on Wednesday.

“Today, I feel honoured by the trust reposed in me by the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji who has made me the Cabinet minister of this important ministry. Shri Dharmendra Pradhan ji’s are big shoes to fill,” Puri said.

“As we transform towards a $5 trillion economy, energy availability and consumption will be of paramount importance,” Puri said.

“My focus will be on increasing domestic production of crude and natural gas, in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” he said.

“I will also work towards development of a natural gas-based economy in the country and increase the share of natural gas in primary energy mix of the country to 15% by 2030 as announced by Hon’ble PM,” he said.

He said he would continue the good works done so far. “In the last seven years, a number of path-breaking reforms and initiatives have been ushered in the sector. I would strive to take them forward, and fulfil the expectations of the Prime Minister, our people and the country,” he said.