India named in 2 key UN panels

India has been nominated to two prestigious UN panels on data and statistics, marking a global milestone that will see the country take centre stage in driving data science to formulate global standards, officials said. India nominated to key UN panels on data, shaping global standards.(Reuters)

Asia’s third-largest economy has gained membership of the United Nations Statistical Council after a significant gap and has also been nominated to the UN Committee of Experts on Big Data and Data Science for Official Statistics (UN-CEBD).

As part of these committees, the country will contribute to formulating global norms and practices in harnessing big data and data science for official statistics in areas, such as economic growth, measurement of rural access, trade and sustainability.

“In its role on these panels, India will share developments and provide tools that harnesses latest technologies such as AI, which can be used by national statistical offices from around the world,” an official of the ministry of statistics and programme implementation said.

The panel on big data will work on developing globally harmonised models in fields vital to higher economic growth and well-being of national populations, including development indicators, geospatial information, demographic and social statistics, gender statistics, national accounts and environmental-economic accounting, a statement by UN Stats issued last week reads.

“This is a boost to India’s global statistical reputation and recognition of its data skills and manpower,” a second official said.

India will highlight pioneering initiatives, including the establishment of the Data Innovation Lab and exploration of alternate data sources such as satellite imagery and machine learning for policy making, according to the statistics ministry.

The country’s nomination to the global bodies comes on the heels of domestic reforms in statistical systems after a period of internal hiccups.

In January last year, the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) prepared The State of India’s Statistical System, drawing policymakers’ attention to the need for reforms in this area.

The statistics ministry itself had issues with the National Statistical Commission (NSC). In April last year, the government appointed Saurabh Garg as secretary of the statistics ministry to implement its reform agenda.

Garg is currently overseeing a pilot project to standardise data and definitions across ministries and states.