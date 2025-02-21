India needs leaders to find solutions to global complexities: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India needs leaders who can find solutions to global complexities and needs while prioritising the nation’s interests on the global stage. In his inaugural speech at the first edition of the School of Ultimate Leadership (SOUL) Conclave, he said these leaders should have a global approach but retain a local mindset. Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inaugural session of the SOUL Conclave in New Delhi. (ANI )

Modi underlined the importance of preparing individuals who understand both the Indian mind and the international mindset, and are ready for “strategic decision-making, crisis management, and futuristic thinking”. He said leaders, who understand international business dynamics, are required to compete in international markets and global institutions.

Modi said future leadership will not be limited to power. He added leadership roles will require capabilities in innovation and impact. Modi highlighted the need for individuals in the country to emerge according to this necessity. “SOUL will develop critical thinking, risk-taking, and solution-driven mindset in these individuals.”

He expressed confidence that the institution will produce leaders prepared to work amid disruptive changes. Modi stressed the need to create leaders who set trends rather than follow them.

Modi spoke about leadership in sectors ranging from diplomacy to tech innovation as India advances. He added the influence and impact of the country will multiply across sectors. Modi said India’s vision and future depend on a strong leadership generation. He stressed the importance of moving forward by combining global thinking with local upbringing.

“For example, Gujarat has emerged as a top state due to its leadership driven by its human capital, despite a lack of natural resources. Human resources have the greatest potential,” he said. Modi called for the need to prepare leadership for emerging sectors such as deep tech, space, biotech, and renewable energy. He highlighted the importance of creating leadership for conventional sectors like sports, agriculture, manufacturing, and social service and developing institutions of global excellence.

Bhutanese Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay delivered the keynote address at the event of SOUL, a leadership institution in Gujarat that seeks to enable leaders to advance the public good. The institute aims to broaden the landscape of political leadership in India through formal training and to include those who rise through merit, commitment, and passion for public service and not just from political lineage.

SOUL has started conducting workshops for state education secretaries, state project directors, and other officials for the effective implementation of the new National Education Policy. A leadership development camp was also organised for the staff of the Gujarat chief minister’s office.