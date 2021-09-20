India, Nepal begin joint military exercise in Uttarakhand
The militaries of the two neighbouring countries will be training together to develop inter-operability and share their experience of counter-terrorism and disaster relief operations.
India and Nepal began on Monday a 14-day combined battalion-level military exercise, called ‘Surya Kiran’, in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh.
During the exercise, which will continue till October 3, an Infantry Battalion each from the Indian Army and the Nepali Army will be training together to develop inter-operability and share their experience of counter-terrorism and disaster relief operations.