The battalions of Indian and Nepali Army march near the border between the two countries at Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand on Monday. &nbsp;(Twitter/ANI)
india news

India, Nepal begin joint military exercise in Uttarakhand

The militaries of the two neighbouring countries will be training together to develop inter-operability and share their experience of counter-terrorism and disaster relief operations.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 20, 2021 03:51 PM IST

India and Nepal began on Monday a 14-day combined battalion-level military exercise, called ‘Surya Kiran’, in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh.

During the exercise, which will continue till October 3, an Infantry Battalion each from the Indian Army and the Nepali Army will be training together to develop inter-operability and share their experience of counter-terrorism and disaster relief operations.

 

Topics
india nepal ties surya kiran joint military exercise + 1 more
