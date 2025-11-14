India, Nepal ink deal to boost rail trade connectivity after meeting

India and Nepal have agreed to facilitate movement of rail-based freight between Jogbani (India) and Biratnagar (Nepal), including bulk cargo, which will boost rail trade connectivity between the two nations, the commerce ministry said in a statement. Berlin, Oct 25 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal met the Group Executive Vice President and Executive Board Member of Siemens Energy, Anne-Laure Parrical de Chammard, in Berlin on Friday. (@PiyushGoyal X/ANI Photo) (Piyush Goyal-X)

The decision was taken at a bilateral meeting between Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal and Nepal’s minister for industry, commerce and supplies Anil Kumar Sinha in New Delhi on Thursday, it added.

This liberalization extends to key transit corridors- Kolkata-Jogbani, Kolkata–Nautanwa (Sunauli), and Visakhapatnam–Nautanwa (Sunauli), thereby strengthening multimodal trade connectivity between the two countries and Nepal’s trade with third countries, it said.

The agreement enables direct rail connectivity along the Jogbani–Biratnagar rail link for both containerized and bulk cargo, facilitating transport from the ports of Kolkata and Visakhapatnam to the Nepal Customs Yard cargo station located in Morang District, near Biratnagar in Nepal. This rail link, constructed with grant assistance from the Government of India, was jointly inaugurated by the Prime Ministers of India and Nepal on June 1, 2023, it said.

The meeting also acknowledged ongoing bilateral initiatives to enhance cross-border connectivity and trade facilitation, including the development of Integrated Check Posts and other infrastructure.

India remains Nepal’s largest trade and investment partner, accounting for a significant share of its external trade. These new measures are expected to further consolidate economic and commercial linkages between the two countries and beyond, it said.