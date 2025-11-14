Search
Fri, Nov 14, 2025
New Delhi oC

India, Nepal ink deal to boost rail trade connectivity after meeting

ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Published on: Nov 14, 2025 06:12 am IST

India and Nepal will enhance rail trade by facilitating freight movement between Jogbani and Biratnagar, boosting connectivity and economic ties.

India and Nepal have agreed to facilitate movement of rail-based freight between Jogbani (India) and Biratnagar (Nepal), including bulk cargo, which will boost rail trade connectivity between the two nations, the commerce ministry said in a statement.

Berlin, Oct 25 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal met the Group Executive Vice President and Executive Board Member of Siemens Energy, Anne-Laure Parrical de Chammard, in Berlin on Friday. (@PiyushGoyal X/ANI Photo) (Piyush Goyal-X)
Berlin, Oct 25 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal met the Group Executive Vice President and Executive Board Member of Siemens Energy, Anne-Laure Parrical de Chammard, in Berlin on Friday. (@PiyushGoyal X/ANI Photo) (Piyush Goyal-X)

The decision was taken at a bilateral meeting between Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal and Nepal’s minister for industry, commerce and supplies Anil Kumar Sinha in New Delhi on Thursday, it added.

This liberalization extends to key transit corridors- Kolkata-Jogbani, Kolkata–Nautanwa (Sunauli), and Visakhapatnam–Nautanwa (Sunauli), thereby strengthening multimodal trade connectivity between the two countries and Nepal’s trade with third countries, it said.

The agreement enables direct rail connectivity along the Jogbani–Biratnagar rail link for both containerized and bulk cargo, facilitating transport from the ports of Kolkata and Visakhapatnam to the Nepal Customs Yard cargo station located in Morang District, near Biratnagar in Nepal. This rail link, constructed with grant assistance from the Government of India, was jointly inaugurated by the Prime Ministers of India and Nepal on June 1, 2023, it said.

The meeting also acknowledged ongoing bilateral initiatives to enhance cross-border connectivity and trade facilitation, including the development of Integrated Check Posts and other infrastructure.

India remains Nepal’s largest trade and investment partner, accounting for a significant share of its external trade. These new measures are expected to further consolidate economic and commercial linkages between the two countries and beyond, it said.

Check for Delhi Car Blast Live, Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Election Results Live, Bihar Election Key Candidates on Hindustan Times.
Check for Delhi Car Blast Live, Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Election Results Live, Bihar Election Key Candidates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / India, Nepal ink deal to boost rail trade connectivity after meeting
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On