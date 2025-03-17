India, New Zealand discussed pro-Khalistan elements in bilateral talks: MEA

India and New Zealand, during their bilateral talks in New Delhi, discussed the matter of Khalistan, said Secretary (East) Jaideep Mazumdar. Addressing a press conference, Mazumdar said that India does alert its friends about the activities of anti-India elements in their countries. Both PM Narendra Modi and his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon discussed their shared concern over terrorism. (PTI)

"About Khalistan, this was an issue that came up... We do alert our friends to the activities of anti-India elements in their countries and their abuse of freedom of speech and other democratic freedoms to glorify terrorism and to threaten attacks against our diplomats, our parliament or our events in India. So these were also conveyed. The government of New Zealand has been receptive and has taken our concerns on board in the past as well," he said.

The remarks came just hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon delivered a joint address and noted their shared concern over terrorism.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral ties and addressing global challenges during their bilateral meeting.

PM Modi cited terrorist attacks in both countries and argued that terrorism in all forms is unacceptable. He recalled the devastating 2019 attacks on Christ Church and the 26/11 tragedy in Mumbai.

"We have the same opinion on terrorism. Whether it is the terror attack on Christ Church on March 15, 2019, or Mumbai 26/11, terrorism is unacceptable in every manner. Strict action is necessary against terror perpetrators. We will work together against terrorist, separatist and extremist elements. We have shared our concern regarding anti-India activities in New Zealand. We are sure we will keep getting the New Zealand government's assistance against these illegal activities," he said.

India and New Zealand also signed a mega pact to deepen their defence and security ties after PM Modi conveyed his concerns to Luxon over certain unlawful elements executing anti-India activities in the Pacific Island nation.

PM Modi said that the two countries will continue to cooperate against terrorist, separatist and radical elements.

He also asserted confidence in getting cooperation from the New Zealand government against all such "illegal elements".