India now among top 25 defence product exporting nations: Rajnath Singh

Defence minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday India now featured in the top 25 nations’ list of exporting defence products, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute 2020 report.

“I am happy to inform you that as per Stockholm International Peace Research Institute 2020 report, for the first time India is among the top 25 defence products exporting countries list,” Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He said defence exports meant an increase in our capability, calibre and standard. “To promote export of defence items and to make India part of global defence supply chain, we have set a target of ₹35,000 crore export in aerospace and defence good-services by 2024-25,” he further said.

