Home / India News / India now among top 25 defence product exporting nations: Rajnath Singh
india news

India now among top 25 defence product exporting nations: Rajnath Singh

Union minister Rajnath Singh said defence exports meant an increase in our capability, calibre and standard.
File photo of fefence minister Rajnath Singh(Prateek Kumar)
File photo of fefence minister Rajnath Singh(Prateek Kumar)
Published on Oct 21, 2021 02:05 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Defence minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday India now featured in the top 25 nations’ list of exporting defence products, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute 2020 report.

“I am happy to inform you that as per Stockholm International Peace Research Institute 2020 report, for the first time India is among the top 25 defence products exporting countries list,” Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He said defence exports meant an increase in our capability, calibre and standard. “To promote export of defence items and to make India part of global defence supply chain, we have set a target of 35,000 crore export in aerospace and defence good-services by 2024-25,” he further said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rajnath singh
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 21, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out