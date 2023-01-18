India, Oman discuss ways to focus on counter-terrorism initiatives

India and Oman have discussed ways to bolster strategic and security cooperation and collective measures to counter terrorism during the ongoing visit of the top Omani security official, Maj Gen Idris Abdulrahman Al-Kindi, people familiar with the development said.

Al-Kindi is on his first visit to India since his appointment as the secretary general of Oman’s National Security Council. He is visiting the country during January 16-19 at the invitation of deputy national security adviser Vikram Misri for the eighth India-Oman Strategic Dialogue.

Discussions during the strategic dialogue focused on a wide range of issues of mutual interest, including bilateral strategic and security cooperation, defence and regional security, the people said. Both sides reiterated the importance of preserving maritime safety and security in the region, they added.

Both sides also strongly condemned all forms and manifestations of terrorism and emphasised the need to work collectively to fight the menace, the people said.

The discussions encompassed new areas for counter-terrorism cooperation, including expansion of terrorist propaganda, misuse of new and emerging technologies, arms and drugs trafficking, and abuse of cyberspace for recruitment, fundraising and disinformation.

“All of these have serious security implications for the region and, therefore, a collective and coordinated response is essential,” one of the people cited above said.

During the dialogue, the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to the close strategic partnership between India and Oman and highlighted the priority given by the leadership of both countries to enhance bilateral strategic ties based on trust and mutual respect, the people said.

Al-Kindi also met National Security Adviser Ajit Doval. The two countries agreed to hold the next round of the Strategic Dialogue in Oman in 2024. The last round of the dialogue was held in Muscat in January 2020.