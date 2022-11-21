India on way to becoming global content hub, says Anurag Thakur at 53rd IFFI

India is on its way to becoming a global content hub, Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur said on Sunday, at the launch of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Panaji.

The 53rd edition of IFFI is scheduled to conclude on November 28. The festival has returned in a full-fledged format after three years owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Goa governor P S Sreedharan Pillai, chief minister Pramod Sawant and Union ministers L Murugan and Shripad Naik were among those present for the occasion along with a bevy of actors, filmmakers and foreign dignitaries.

“International Film Festival of India (IFFI) has become a platform for film directors from all over the world to showcase their work. I am sure, India will become a global content hub, be it for co-production, post-production, film shooting and also for the technology partners”, said Thakur.

The festival began with the screening of the opening film “Alma and Oskar” from Austria, that depicts the relationship between Viennese society Grand Dame Alma Mahler and Austrian artist Oskar Kokoschka.

Speaking before the screening, Thakur said IFFI is evolving and expanding each year. “This year, there are many premieres. Some 280 films from more than 79 countries are being exhibited. It speaks volumes about what we have done so far,” Thakur added.

CM Sawant welcomed the festival delegates promising to be the perfect host state for the festival, that has been held in Goa for close to two decades now.

At the inaugural ceremony, celebrated Spanish film director Carlos Saura was honoured with the prestigious Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement award. Saura, is considered to be one of Spain’s most renowned filmmakers having received many prestigious accolades across the world.

His daughter Anna accepted the award on behalf of the eminent filmmaker at the opening ceremony.

In a video message, Saura expressed his deepest gratitude and love towards festival organisers for bestowing him with the honour.

The IFFI Film Personality of the Year award for 2022 was conferred upon veteran actor and former Union minister Chiranjeevi.

IFFI, founded in 1952, is among Asia’s most prominent film festivals. The festival is conducted every year by the I&B ministry in collaboration with the Entertainment Society of Goa.

During this time’s 8-day festival, more than 770 films are expected to be screened, including 183 in the ‘International’ section and more than 550 in the much acclaimed ‘Indian Panorama’ — including 339 feature length film in 23 different languages and dialects and 248 non-feature films in 24 different languages and dialects.

More than 5,000 delegates have registered so far while the final number is expected to touch 7,000 as the festival nears, officials said.