‘India once broke Pakistan into two pieces’: Union minister slams Bilawal Bhutto

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar has slammed Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for his anti-India remarks over the Indus Water Treaty, reminding him that India "once broke Pakistan in two pieces." Sukanta Majumdar's remarks came after Pakistani leader Bilawal Bhutto's statement on Indus Waters. (File Photo)

"We have heard many such threats for many years. Bilawal Bhutto might have forgotten history. India once broke Pakistan into two pieces, and he should remember that," Majumdar said on Saturday

The reaction comes after On Friday, while addressing a public gathering in Sukkur, Zardari stated that Pakistanis will stand united and give a resounding response to the Modi government's unilateral suspension of the Indus Water Treaty, as reported by Geo News.

"The Modi government is unilaterally suspending the Indus Water Treaty...but I want to stand by the Indus River in Sukkur and give a clear message to India that the Indus River is ours and will remain ours; either our water will flow from this Indus or your blood," the PPP chairman said.

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack on Tuesday, in which 25 Indians were killed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting and recognising the seriousness of this brutal attack, the CCS decided that the Indus Water Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance with immediate effect until Pakistan "credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism."

On Saturday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also castigated Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for his anti-India remarks and said "no one can deter India from taking decisive revenge" for the Pahalgam terror attack.

Sharing a video clip where Bilawal Bhutto is seen speaking against India following its withdrawal from the Indus Waters Treaty, Sarma said on X, "The State of Pakistan has a long and bloody history of betrayal -- it took the lives of Bilawal Bhutto's grandfather and mother. It is a tragedy that an unworthy son today chooses to speak in a manner that dishonours even their sacrifice."

"I extend my deepest condolences to him in advance, for the path he (Zardari) has chosen will bring only disgrace. Let it be absolutely clear, no one can deter India from taking decisive revenge when it comes to safeguarding its honour and its people," Sarma said on Saturday.

The Chief Minister also asserted India's rights over the Indus waters, saying, "The waters of the Indus are ours -- and they shall remain ours, unchallenged and eternal."