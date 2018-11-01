‘Violates territorial integrity’: India protests Pak-China bus service via PoK

India on Wednesday opposed plans for a bus service between Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and China’s Xinjiang region, with New Delhi saying it had registered strong protests with Islamabad and Beijing.

Pakistan’s state-run media reported on Monday that a private transport company would launch the bus service on November 3 as part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). India has consistently opposed the CPEC, a key part of which is located in PoK, on the ground that it violates the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“We have lodged strong protests with China and Pakistan on the proposed bus service that will operate through Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir under so-called ‘China-Pakistan Economic Corridor’,” said external affairs ministry spokesperson.

Pointing to India’s consistent position that the “so-called China-Pakistan ‘Boundary Agreement’ of 1963 is illegal and invalid” and was never recognised by India, the spokesperson said: “Therefore, any such bus service through Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir will be a violation of India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

The Pakistani company has said the bus will run from Lahore to Kashgar four days a week, and bookings for tickets have already begun.

First Published: Nov 01, 2018 09:24 IST