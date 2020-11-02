India, Pak set to clash at global body meeting

india

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 05:45 IST

India and Pakistan face a mini diplomatic battle at the meeting of the Governing Council of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the apex body of different parliaments.

For, Pakistan is contesting to become the president of the IPU in the session. It faces contest from three other candidates from Portugal, Canada and Uzbekistan. According to officials, India is set to oppose Pakistan’s candidature and may back Portugal’s Duarte Pacheco or Akmal Saidov from Uzbekistan over Salma Ataullahjan from Canada and Muhammad Sanjrani from Pakistan.

While India has slammed Pakistan for its unbridled support to terror outfits, Pakistan has unsuccessfully tried to raise the Kashmir issue several times.

“India’s backing of the candidate for IPU president’s post will also reflect India’s diplomatic positions. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla leads the Indian Parliamentary Delegation which also has MPs Poonamben Hematbhai Madaam and Swapan Dasgupta, along with officials.