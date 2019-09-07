‘Granted by normal country’: India stings Pak for refusing to let Prez overfly

india

India on Saturday reacted sharply to Pakistan’s much-publicised decision to turn down New Delhi’s request to allow President Ram Nath Kovind’s plane fly over its airspace. “We call upon Pakistan to recognize the futility of such unilateral actions,” foreign ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

Kumar was responding to queries about Pakistan’s denial of overflight permission to the special flight.

“We regret the decision of the Government of Pakistan to deny overflight clearance for the VVIP special flight which is otherwise granted routinely by any normal country,” Kumar said.

The announcement about Islamabad’s decision had been made public just a few hours earlier by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

The foreign minister told state broadcaster PTV that Prime Minister Imran Khan had decided to reject India’s request to let President Ram Nath Kovind to use its airspace for his flight to Iceland. President Kovind leaves on a three-nation tour on Monday.

Imran Khan’s government has been under pressure from the Opposition and some ministers to restrict India to use its airspace after New Delhi revoked special status of Jammu and Kashmir and split the state into two centrally-administered union territories.

