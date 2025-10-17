India Post to roll out 24, 48-hour Speed Post from January 2026: Scindia

New Delhi: India Post will roll out guarantee-based 24-hour and 48-hour Speed Post services from January 2026, union minister for communications and development of North-East Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya M. Scindia said. There will be a 24-hour Speed Post service ensuring mail delivery within 24 hours, and a 48-hour Speed Post for delivery within 48 hours, Scindia said. (Representative photo)

Addressing a media conference in New Delhi outlining one year of achievements of the ministries and departments headed by him, Scindia said, “There will be a 24-hour Speed Post service ensuring mail delivery within 24 hours, and a 48-hour Speed Post for delivery within 48 hours… By doing this, we are redefining the meaning of speed post.”

Scindia said India Post will introduce eight new products across its mail, parcel, and international verticals next year, including next-day parcel delivery, parcel last-mile, end-to-end parcel solutions, and new tracked international services.

Highlighting the Department of Telecommunications (DoT)’s performance, Scindia said that India had improved its ranking in the Network Readiness Index 2024 to 49th, up from 60th last year, and entered the Tier-1 category in the Global Cybersecurity Index with a score of 98.49/100.

Also Read: India Post to resume postal services to US from October 15

He said India’s rising influence in global telecom governance was reflected in its leadership at international forums and events such as the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this month. The ninth edition of IMC, themed “Innovate to Transform,” focused on 6G, semiconductors, optical communications, quantum technologies, and cyber fraud prevention.

Public-sector telecom firm BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) posted a quarterly profit for the first time in 18 years, ₹262 crore in third quarter (Q3) and ₹280 crore in Q4 of Financial Year (FY) 2024-25, after a deep restructuring.

India is also the fifth country to develop its own 4G stack, setting the stage for export of indigenous telecom technology, the minister said.

To strengthen digital safety, the Sanchar Saathi platform recorded 20 crore visits, helped recover 6 lakh lost phones, and enabled disconnection of 82 lakh forged connections. The International Spoofed Calls Prevention System blocked 1.35 crore fraudulent calls within 24 hours of launch, while the financial Fraud Risk Indicator (FRI) flagged 3.5 lakh mobile numbers, freezing 10 lakh linked accounts, according to Scindia.

Also Read: Letters to financial inclusion, India’s postal system delivers

He said that the North East had witnessed a “transformative year,” achieving its highest-ever expenditure of ₹3,447.71 crore in FY 2024-25, a 74% rise over the previous year. Nearly 97% of projects were inspected and 91% operationalised through the Poorvottar Vikas Setu digital portal.

“The Rising North East Investors Summit 2025 drew eight chief ministers and over 100 ambassadors, securing ₹4.48 lakh crore in investment commitments. The region now has 17 airports, up from nine in 2014, with all states to be rail-connected by 2029,” a statement released by the ministry said.

“The Northeast today represents the spirit of a new India—empowered, connected, and future-ready. From a frontier, it has become a front-runner,” Scindia said.

Ministers of state Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani and Sukanta Majumdar, and secretaries from the two departments ---- department of telecommunications and department of posts ---- were present at the event.