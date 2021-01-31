India protests as vandals target Gandhi statue in US
India on Saturday condemned the vandalising of Mahatma Gandhi statue in California by unidentified persons, the second such incident in the US in little more than a month, and sought a thorough investigation into the matter.
The statue in the city of Davis in California, which was gifted by the Indian government in 2016, was vandalised by “unknown persons” on January 28, the external affairs ministry said.
The six-foot bronze statue was broken and ripped from its base within a park, outraging Indian-Americans across the US. “The government of India strongly condemns this malicious and despicable act against a universally respected icon of peace and justice,” the ministry said in a statement.
The Indian embassy in Washington took up the issue with the US state department and called for a “thorough investigation into the incident and appropriate action against those responsible for this act”. India’s consulate in San Francisco in California state separately took up the matter with the city of Davis and local law enforcement authorities, who initiated an investigation. The mayor of Davis “deeply regretted the incident” and said authorities had initiated a probe, the statement said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India protests as vandals target Gandhi statue in US
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Bare necessities delivered in 2018 significantly better than 2012 level’: CEA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Not going to war’: farmers’ leader calls for peaceful protest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Repeal of laws must to resolve impasse’: SAD president Sukbir Singh Badal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary urges farmers to stay united
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Collegium recalls nod for permanent posting
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Regulating digital currency among 38 key bills on House agenda
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LJP skips NDA meet on budget session strategy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: After a year of fear and uncertainty, hope floats
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Offer to farmers stands: PM at all-party meeting
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm laws like death warrants that must be taken back, says AAP's Sanjay Singh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union minister seeks excavation of site where temple ruins were found in Odisha
- Earlier this week, a team of ASI's Bhubaneswar circle had found remnants of a 10th century temple of the Somavamshi dynasty near Bhubaneswar's Suka-Sari temple, a 13th century monument under protection of the central body that was completely excavated 4-5 years ago.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala's Covid-19 management saved large number of lives: KK Shailaja
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand govt signs MoU with NTPC to develop Kedarnath
- The funds will be used for construction of sacred paths, queue management, seating arrangement for pilgrims and rain shelters near Mandakini river and temple complex, water ATM kiosks among other work.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AP state election commissioner issues notice to TDP on YSRCP's compliant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox