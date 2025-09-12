Search
Fri, Sept 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

India reacts to the beheading of Indian motel worker in US: ‘Tragic and brutal’

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Sept 12, 2025 09:57 am IST

Chandra Nagamallaiah, a motel manager in Dallas, was beheaded following an argument over a washing machine.

The Indian government on Friday expressed sorrow and concern over the brutal beheading of Chandra Nagamallaiah, an Indian national who was fatally attacked in front of his family at his workplace in the United States.

Accused Cobos-Martinez has been arrested by Dallas Police. (File Photo/ AFP)
Accused Cobos-Martinez has been arrested by Dallas Police. (File Photo/ AFP)

The Consulate General of India in Houston confirmed the tragic incident and extended condolences to the victim's family.

In an official statement, the Consulate called Nagamallaiah's death "tragic" and added that it was in regular contact with the family, giving all assistance. required

"Consulate General of India, Houston, condoles the tragic death of Mr. Chandra Nagamallaiah, an Indian National, killed brutally at his workplace in Dallas, Tx. We are in touch with the family and offering all possible assistance. The accused is in the custody of the Dallas Police. We are following up on the matter closely," the statement read.

What happened with Chandra Nagamallaiah

Chandra Nagamallaiah, the manager of a motel in Texas' Dallas, reportedly had an argument with one Cobos-Martinez over a broken washing machine, which resulted in his brutal killing.

A co-worker at the motel told the police she was cleaning a room with Cobos-Martinez when Nagamallaallaah came and told them not to use the broken machine.

But the incident escalated when Nagamallaiah instructed someone else to translate his orders instead of communicating with Cobos-Martinez directly, which apparently infuriated him.

Also Read | Who is Melissa McCoul? Texas A&M professor fired after booting student from class over gender ideology objection

Cobos-Martinez, who has a criminal record, was later caught on surveillance camera leaving the scene, coming back with a machete, and attacking Nagamallaiah.

Known as Bob to friends and family, Nagamallaiah was remembered as a loving husband, devoted father, and kind soul who touched the lives of everyone he knew.

“This unimaginable tragedy was not only sudden but deeply traumatic,” friends said.

“Bob’s life was taken in a brutal attack that occurred in front of his wife and son, who bravely tried to protect him. The shocking nature of this event has shaken our community.”

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Chandra Grahan 2025 Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Chandra Grahan 2025 Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / India reacts to the beheading of Indian motel worker in US: ‘Tragic and brutal’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On