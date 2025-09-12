India reacts to the beheading of Indian motel worker in US: ‘Tragic and brutal’

The Indian government on Friday expressed sorrow and concern over the brutal beheading of Chandra Nagamallaiah, an Indian national who was fatally attacked in front of his family at his workplace in the United States. Accused Cobos-Martinez has been arrested by Dallas Police. (File Photo/ AFP)

The Consulate General of India in Houston confirmed the tragic incident and extended condolences to the victim's family.

In an official statement, the Consulate called Nagamallaiah's death "tragic" and added that it was in regular contact with the family, giving all assistance. required

"Consulate General of India, Houston, condoles the tragic death of Mr. Chandra Nagamallaiah, an Indian National, killed brutally at his workplace in Dallas, Tx. We are in touch with the family and offering all possible assistance. The accused is in the custody of the Dallas Police. We are following up on the matter closely," the statement read.

What happened with Chandra Nagamallaiah

Chandra Nagamallaiah, the manager of a motel in Texas' Dallas, reportedly had an argument with one Cobos-Martinez over a broken washing machine, which resulted in his brutal killing.

A co-worker at the motel told the police she was cleaning a room with Cobos-Martinez when Nagamallaallaah came and told them not to use the broken machine.

But the incident escalated when Nagamallaiah instructed someone else to translate his orders instead of communicating with Cobos-Martinez directly, which apparently infuriated him.

Cobos-Martinez, who has a criminal record, was later caught on surveillance camera leaving the scene, coming back with a machete, and attacking Nagamallaiah.

Known as Bob to friends and family, Nagamallaiah was remembered as a loving husband, devoted father, and kind soul who touched the lives of everyone he knew.

“This unimaginable tragedy was not only sudden but deeply traumatic,” friends said.

“Bob’s life was taken in a brutal attack that occurred in front of his wife and son, who bravely tried to protect him. The shocking nature of this event has shaken our community.”