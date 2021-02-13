India records 12,143 new Covid-19 cases, 103 deaths in last 24 hours
India on Saturday recorded 12,143 new Covid-19 cases and 103 deaths taking the total tally to 10,892,746. The overall death toll reached over 1.55 lakh (155,550), as per the Union health ministry's coronavirus dashboard.
Click here for complete coverage of Covid-19
In the last 24 hours, daily fatalities have slightly increased as for the past few days, the number was below 100.
The national recovery rate stands at 97.32 per cent with a total of 10,600,625 recoveries. The recovery rate of the country is among one of the highest in the world.
There has been a slight rise in the active Covid-19 caseload in the last 24 hours. Earlier this week, active coronavirus caseload had witnessed a sharp decline of plummeting from 1.48 lakh when the week began to 1.35 lakh reported on Friday.
As per the health ministry data, the active coronavirus caseload in the country has risen to 1.36 lakh. However, total active cases in the country still constitute 1.25 per cent of the total cases. The mortality rate of the country stands at 1.43 per cent.
Also Read | From 1.48 lakh active cases to 1.35 lakh, India witnessed sharp decline in Covid-19 cases in 5 days
The nationwide vaccination drive in the country is in full swing as India crossed the milestone of seven million of immunisation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Andhra Pradesh holds panchayat polls in Odisha village despite official protest
- Odisha had accused Andhra Pradesh of contempt of court by holding the panchayat election in three border villages.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha to identify more locations for nature and eco-tourism
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A living lab: A community hosts innovations at Bengal research institute
- The CMERI is India’s apex research and development institute for mechanical engineering under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manpower insufficient for committed R&D projects: Parliamentary panel on DRDO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Rahul Gandhi becoming doomsday man of India': Sitharaman poses 10 questions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
VIMSAR doctors to study seroconversion of vaccinated people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘I was and will be with annadata’: Rahul Gandhi as farmers' agitation continues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jammu and Kashmir police arrest TRF terrorist from Samba
- The accused was allegedly involved in the killing of three BJP workers and a policeman in Kulgam district of South Kashmir last year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man grows orchard of 10,000 trees on barren land in Bihar's Gaya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mangolpuri murder: Delhi Police transfers case to crime branch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
National Women's Day 2021: Political leaders remember Sarojini Naidu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress in-charge in Bihar to launch next round meetings to revamp state unit
- All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Bihar Bhakta Charan Dashad already started serious talks with grassroots workers to revamp the party after a humiliating performance in the assembly election.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Security forces thwart drug smuggling attempt at international border
- The NCB got a tip about an attempt to smuggle in drugs from the Pakistan side.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India records 12,143 new Covid-19 cases, 103 deaths in last 24 hours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sitharaman counters Rahul Gandhi's 'Hum do, Hamare do' with MNREGA data
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox