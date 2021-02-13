From 1.48 lakh active cases to 1.35 lakh, India witnessed sharp decline in Covid-19 cases in 5 days

India, with a total coronavirus caseload of more than 10.8 million, ranks second in the world map of Covid-19 but the situation is improving as the number of daily cases is on a steady decline. The national recovery rate of the country was 97.32 per cent on Friday, which continues to be one of the highest globally, as per the data of the Union health ministry. The consistent rise in the recoveries from the states is improving the national positivity rate. Daily recoveries have long overtaken the number of daily infections, indicating the flattening of the curve. On Friday, 15,858 recoveries were reported as against 9,309 new cases

Here's how the Coronavirus situation was this week

> The week began with India reporting 11,831 daily infections and less than 150 fatalities for the tenth consecutive day. 17 states and union territories (UTs) had not reported a single death due to the Coronavirus.

>The fall in the total positive Covid-19 cases followed the next day too, with the country reporting less than 10,000 new Covid-19 cases. The active caseload in the country had dropped to 1.43 lakh from 1.48 lakh of the previous day.

> While the number of fresh Covid-19 cases reported on Wednesday was over 11,000, the active caseload continued to plummet to 1.41 lakh. 33 states and UTs had reported less than 5,000 Covid-19 cases with 19 states and UTs, including Delhi, reporting zero death.

> 12,923 Coronavirus cases were reported in the country on Thursday, increasing the active caseload to 1.42 lakh. The national recovery rate stood at 97.26 per cent, while 17 states and UTs reported zero deaths. India's active cases per million population (104) is among the lowest in the world.

> On Friday, the number of new Covid-19 cases fell to 9,309 with a sharp decline in active caseload to 1.35 lakh. The total positive cases in the country is now only 1.25 per cent of the total cases.

India, this week, became the fastest country to vaccinate more than seven million beneficiaries in the span of just 26 days. The milestone was crossed on Thursday. On Friday, only one state reported more than 1,000 new Covid-19 cases indicating a significant and overall fall in Covid-19 cases.