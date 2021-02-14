India records 12,194 new Covid-19 cases, tally surpasses 10.9 million

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Sunday reached 10,904,940 with 12,194 cases recorded in the last 24 hours, while 92 people died of the viral infection during the same period, according to latest figures released by the Union minister of health and family welfare.

The active caseload in the country currently stands at 137,567, which is a mere 1.25% of the total positive cases. A total of 10,611,731 people have so far recovered from the coronavirus disease with 11,106 recoveries recorded since Saturday morning. India’s recovery rate stands at 97.32%, according to the health ministry.

Though the toll from the disease has gone up to 155,642, as many as 17 states and Union territories did not report any new fatalities. Maharashtra reported the maximum numbers of daily deaths at 36, followed by Kerala (18) and Punjab (8).

The figures come at a time when the health and frontline workers are being administered the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine after they completed the 28-day period of waiting after receiving the first shot. As of Saturday evening, 7,668 health workers had received the jab.

As many as 8,263,858 people have so far been vaccinated against the viral disease. Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Saturday told all states and Union territories to adhere to the timelines of administering jabs so as to cover all health and frontline workers with the first dose of vaccines and schedule their mop-up rounds.

As the world’s largest immunisation drive is underway in India, Bhushan, in a letter to all states and UTs, has pointed out that according to the Rapid Assessment System (RAS), while 97% beneficiaries are found to be satisfied with the overall vaccination experience, only 88.9% beneficiaries have indicated that they were provided information regarding Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) at the session site.

The states and UTs have been advised to ensure that all Vaccination Officers are trained and informed regarding AEFI, and they should provide AEFI related information to all the beneficiaries receiving Covid19-vaccine, according to the health ministry statement.