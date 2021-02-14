LIVE: New Zealand reports 3 new Covid-19 cases, first since January
India has successfully crossed the eight million mark in terms of the number of beneficiaries vaccinated for Covid-19 by inoculating 80,52,454 healthcare and frontline workers.
The administration of the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to those beneficiaries who completed the 28-day period from the receipt of the first dose also began on February 13. According to the Union health ministry, 84,807 beneficiaries were vaccinated with the second dose till 6 pm on Saturday.
The coronavirus caseload of India on Saturday reached 10,892,746 with the addition of 12,143 new cases, 103 deaths and 11,395 new recoveries, as per the data presented by the health ministry.
Meanwhile, the United States has raised concerns on the World Health Organization's (WHO) investigation of the coronavirus origins in Wuhan. The US National Security Adviser has raised concerns over the possibility of China meddling with the investigation of WHO. China reacted strongly to the US concerns and said the country "should not be pointing fingers" at countries that helped WHO during the Covid-19 pandemic, as reported by Reuters. In Europe, Britain will soon start vaccinating more people as it is near the target of vaccinating over 15 million people in the priority group.
FEB 14, 2021 07:42 AM IST
New Zealand reports 3 new Covid-19 cases, first since January
New Zealand on Sunday reported three new locally acquired Covid-19 cases, the country's first since late January, when a returned traveller tested positive after leaving quarantine, reports Reuters.
The protests have entered its 80th day on Sunday and neither the government nor the farmers' unions representatives have arrived at a solution despite several rounds of discussions.
The statement comes amid farmers' protests across Delhi borders for nearly 3 months over the three new laws, which they say favour big corporations
Seeking to be heard as a representative body of Muslims, the board has emphasised that since personal laws could not be tested on the anvil of Articles 14 (right to equality), 21 (right to life) or any other constitutional provision, the court could not issue judicial orders in this regard.
The two were arrested between Monday and Tuesday from near Karnal Bypass in Haryana and Punjab's Hoshiarpur, respectively.
J&K has been a top priority of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government since it came to power at the Centre in 2014, Shah said. He added that devolution of power took place there after the government nullified Article 370, which granted special privileges to the erstwhile state, and said the move will hurt dynastic politics.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the case, hopes that authorities in Pakistan, where Azhar and his aides are believed to be hiding, will honour the red notices and take action against the terror masterminds.
