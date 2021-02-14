LIVE: New Zealand reports 3 new Covid-19 cases, first since January

India has successfully crossed the eight million mark in terms of the number of beneficiaries vaccinated for Covid-19 by inoculating 80,52,454 healthcare and frontline workers.

The administration of the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to those beneficiaries who completed the 28-day period from the receipt of the first dose also began on February 13. According to the Union health ministry, 84,807 beneficiaries were vaccinated with the second dose till 6 pm on Saturday.

The coronavirus caseload of India on Saturday reached 10,892,746 with the addition of 12,143 new cases, 103 deaths and 11,395 new recoveries, as per the data presented by the health ministry.

Meanwhile, the United States has raised concerns on the World Health Organization's (WHO) investigation of the coronavirus origins in Wuhan. The US National Security Adviser has raised concerns over the possibility of China meddling with the investigation of WHO. China reacted strongly to the US concerns and said the country "should not be pointing fingers" at countries that helped WHO during the Covid-19 pandemic, as reported by Reuters. In Europe, Britain will soon start vaccinating more people as it is near the target of vaccinating over 15 million people in the priority group.