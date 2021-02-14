IND USA
A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a woman to test for Covid-19 infection, in Bhiwandi. (HT File Photo )
India records 12,194 new Covid-19 cases, tally surpasses 10.9 million

As many as 8,263,858 health and frontline workers have so far been vaccinated against the coronavirus disease, the Union ministry of health and family welfare said.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:01 AM IST

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Sunday reached 10,904,940 with 12,194 cases recorded in the last 24 hours, while 92 people died of the viral infection during the same period, according to latest figures released by the Union minister of health and family welfare.

The active caseload in the country currently stands at 137,567, which is a mere 1.25% of the total positive cases. A total of 10,611,731 people have so far recovered from the coronavirus disease with 11,106 recoveries recorded since Saturday morning. India’s recovery rate stands at 97.32%, according to the health ministry.

Though the toll from the disease has gone up to 155,642, as many as 17 states and Union territories did not report any new fatalities. Maharashtra reported the maximum numbers of daily deaths at 36, followed by Kerala (18) and Punjab (8).

The figures come at a time when the health and frontline workers are being administered the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine after they completed the 28-day period of waiting after receiving the first shot. As of Saturday evening, 7,668 health workers had received the jab.

As many as 8,263,858 people have so far been vaccinated against the viral disease. Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Saturday told all states and Union territories to adhere to the timelines of administering jabs so as to cover all health and frontline workers with the first dose of vaccines and schedule their mop-up rounds.

As the world’s largest immunisation drive is underway in India, Bhushan, in a letter to all states and UTs, has pointed out that according to the Rapid Assessment System (RAS), while 97% beneficiaries are found to be satisfied with the overall vaccination experience, only 88.9% beneficiaries have indicated that they were provided information regarding Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) at the session site.

The states and UTs have been advised to ensure that all Vaccination Officers are trained and informed regarding AEFI, and they should provide AEFI related information to all the beneficiaries receiving Covid19-vaccine, according to the health ministry statement.

‘No vaccine belongs to any political party’ says Omar Abdullah after Akhilesh Yadav rejects Covid-19 vaccine.(PTI)
india news

Omar Abdullah claims he, his family put under house arrest

PTI, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:45 AM IST
The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister also posted photographs showing police vehicles outside the gates of his residence.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)
india news

PM Modi condoles death of Kurnool accident victims

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:40 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of 14 people who died in a road accident in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool on Sunday and wished speedy recovery to the injured. "The road accident in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district is saddening. In this hour of sadness, my thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones.
Post-vaccination symptoms were noticed in less than 12 hours of the administration of the dose and were reported more by women than men. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
india news

Covid-19: Post-vaccine symptoms more common in young than elderly, says study

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:27 AM IST
The study said that chances of having post-vaccination symptoms decreased with advancing age.
Telangana Congress working president Revanth Reddy(PTI File)
india news

Cong MP Reddy says BJP implementing East India Company model

ANI, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:14 AM IST
The Member of Parliament from Malkajgiri is holding a 10-day-long padayatra which started from Achampeta in Nagarkurnool district and will culminate at Raviryal in Rangareddy district on February 16.
Russian law enforcement agencies said on Thursday that people taking part in unsanctioned rallies could face criminal charges.(Reuters)
india news

Russians set for candle-lit Valentine's Day protests after Navalny jailing

Reuters, Moscow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:13 AM IST
Navalny's allies have declared a moratorium on street rallies until the spring after police detained thousands of people at protests in the past few weeks.
File photo of Prime Minister Narebdra Modi.(ANI)
india news

In govt's Atmanirbhar push, PM Modi to launch key projects in TN, Kerala today

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:07 AM IST
These projects will save thousands of crores of government money by starting several initiatives within the country.
Rescue workers recovering the body from tunnel on Sunday morning in Tapovan. HT Photo
india news

2 bodies found in Tapovan tunnel, 164 missing amid good news on glacial lake

By Kalyan Das | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Dehradun
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:00 AM IST
  • The rescue team hit slush after drilling to reach the underground tunnel. The slush is being pumped out to gain access to continue the search for about 30 remaining workers.
Jammu: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel pay tribute to the martyrs, on the eve of the second anniversary of Pulwama attack, in Jammu, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_13_2021_000260B)(PTI)
india news

2 years of Pulwama attack: Ministers, other leaders pay tribute to CRPF soldiers

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 09:41 AM IST
Forty CRPF personnel had lost their lives in the terror attack after a suicide bomber rammed an IED-laden vehicle into the convoy carrying them.
A Delhi metro runs during a foggy morning, in New Delhi. ANI photo
india news

Dense fog recorded over Haryana, Punjab and UP

By Jayashree Nandi | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 09:15 AM IST
  • Delhi recorded a min temp of 8.6 degree C, 2 degrees below normal on Sunday.
A visual from Hengjang village of Kangpokpi district in Manipur.(ANI)
india news

Armed group threatens to evict residents in Manipur's K Hengjang village

ANI, Kangpokpi, Manipur
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 09:07 AM IST
The government has deployed personnel of the State Police and Assam Rifles, among others.
Border Road Organization (BRO) personnel carry out rescue and restoration work at Raini village. (PTI Photo/For Representative Purposes)
india news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Rescuers find 2 more bodies in Tapovan tunnel

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 08:57 AM IST
  • Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
As per the officials, the authorities are trying to ensure continuous flow of Ganga river water into the Yamuna river during the fair. (Sheeraz Rizvi / HT File)
india news

Kumbh baithak to begin today. All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 08:42 AM IST
Here's everything you need to know about the Kumbh baithak.
The ongoing multi-agency rescue operation at Tapovan Tunnel, in Chamoli district's Joshimath.(PTI Photo)
india news

Uttarakhand: 2 more bodies found in Tapovan tunnel, rescue operation intensified

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 08:23 AM IST
Rescuers said they were still hopeful of finding survivors, notwithstanding the numerous challenges like the muck and the water from Dhauliganga constantly flowing into the tunnel.
CM Biren Singh and VC of Manipur University of Culture P Gunindro Singh were present at the launch of the comic book.(Courtesy- Twitter)
india news

Manipur: 1st comic book on folktales of Mao, Maram and Poumai tribes released

By Sobhapati Samom | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Imphal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 08:18 AM IST
  • The 135 page colour comic book called Folktales of Mao, Maram and Poumai was written by the officer with the help of inputs by literature societies of the three major tribes
