India records 15,158 fresh Covid-19 infections, slightly lower than yesterday
In the last 24 hours, India reported 15,158 fresh infections, slightly lower than Friday, taking the total tally to over 10.54 million. With 16,977 recoveries and 175 deaths, the total Covid-19 tally of India stands at 10,542,841. However, the number of active cases consisted of 2.02 per cent of the total tally as active cases dropped to 2,11,033. On Friday, the country reported 15,590 new infections.
For the past few days, the number of daily infections has remained below 20,000, indicating a marked improvement in the Covid-19 situation of the country.
Kerala continues to report the highest number of infections with over 5,000 Covid-19 cases being reported daily. On Friday, Kerala reported 5,624 new cases and 23 related deaths, taking the caseload to 8,36,883 and the toll to 3,415.
Maharashtra on Friday recorded 3,145 fresh cases and 45 deaths which took the total tally to 19,84,768.
January 16 also marks as a significant date in India's fight against Covid-19 as the emergency vaccination drive of healthcare workers will begin from today. Around 3 lakh healthcare workers will be vaccinated across the country today.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the nation and interact with some of the beneficiaries in various states. According to officials across India, video conferencing arrangements have been made for the interaction and a webcast of the PM’s address would be done at almost all vaccination centres in the country.
