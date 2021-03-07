In another spike, India records 18,711 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, infection tally crosses 11.21 million

India recorded 18,711 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours, according to update released by the union health ministry on Sunday. With this, the overall tally reached 11,210,799.

The count of active cases went up to 4,219, reaching 1,84,523, according to the health ministry data.

India also recorded 100 fresh fatalities in the said timespan which took the death toll to 1,57,756. So far, 10,868,520 patients have been discharged from hospitals.

The nationwide vaccination drive, which is in its second phase, has seen more than two crore people getting vaccinated so far. On Sunday, the health ministry figures showed that 14,24,693 people were inoculated against the infection in the last 24 hours.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 this year and vaccination of the frontline workers started on February 2, 2021.

The second phase of Covid-19 vaccination, for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions, began from March 1.

The Centre said last week that six states are contributing nearly 86 per cent of the new cases of Covid-19. These are Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Karnataka also which are also reporting a surge in the daily new cases.

The Centre has, meanwhile, asked all the states to continue with the strategy of "test, track and treat" that had yielded rich dividends at the height of the pandemic and accelerate vaccination for priority population groups in districts reporting higher infections on mission mode.

A crucial meeting was held on Saturday where Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan and NITI Aayog member Vinod K Paul reviewed the ongoing public health measures of surveillance, containment and management of Covid cases.

The Centre has also sent teams to the states with high caseload to assist the respective health departments in coronavirus surveillance, control and containment measures.