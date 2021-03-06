Amid surge in Covid-19 cases, these states have imposed fresh restrictions

Several states have imposed fresh restrictions on the movement of people amid a surge in the cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in several districts. The Centre has reminded some states that are witnessing a high active caseload to employ the strategy of “test, track and treat” adding that it had been effective in yielding results at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. The eight states and two Union territories told to increase testing and contact tracing are Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Chandigarh. The central government has also rushed high-level multi-disciplinary public health teams to Maharashtra and Punjab in view of the increase in the number of daily new Covid-19 cases being reported by these states.

Here’s a list of states that have imposed fresh restrictions or have existing ones to curb infection spread:

1. Punjab

The Punjab government imposed a night curfew in four districts of Jalandhar, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur. The night curfew will be in place in these districts from 11pm to 5am until further notification, an order has said. Punjab has been witnessing a rise in coronavirus cases for almost four weeks now. On Saturday, the state reported 1,179 new cases and 12 deaths taking the overall tally to 187,348 cases and the death toll to 5,910 respectively.

2. Maharashtra

Even as Maharashtra reported 10,187 fresh coronavirus cases and 47 related deaths on Saturday, restrictions on movement in some districts of the state are already in place since last month. While Nagpur district has clamped down on social, political, cultural events and ordered shutting of schools, colleges, and coaching classes till March 7, Aurangabad city has imposed a night curfew till March 8. Pune district administration has also imposed restrictions in the city till March 14. The state has also imposed restrictions on movement on people in Mumbai, Nagpur, Pimpri Chinchwad, Nashik, Aurangabad, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivli, Akola, Yavatmal, Washim and Buldhana. The overall tally of the state stands at 2,208,586 and the death toll at 52,440.

3. Madhya Pradesh

Restrictions on assembly and night curfew were imposed in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district, 450 kilometres from Bhopal, to prevent an upsurge in daily coronavirus figures on February 23 and are still in place until further notification. The state reported 457 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the tally of infections to 263,747.

4. Gujarat

The Gujarat government has imposed a night curfew in the districts of Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot till March 10 in view of a spike in the coronavirus disease cases in the state. Gujarat recorded 515 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the highest single-day spike in one-and-half months, which took the caseload to 272,240.

