Amravati lockdown extended, Janta curfew in Latur: What is restricted where in Maharashtra

The lockdown imposed to check the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Maharashtra's Amravati district was extended for another week on Saturday as the daily cases continue to rise. All shops, establishments, schools, colleges are closed in the district now. Only essential services are allowed.

The lockdown was also extended in Akola, Akot and Murjitapur due to the increasing number of cases. By March 5 or 6, the officials will review the situation and take further action accordingly.

Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases over 8,000. On Friday, it reported 8,333 cases, followed by Kerala with 3,671, while Punjab reported 622 new cases in the last 24 hours. In the last two weeks, Maharashtra has shown the highest rise in active cases from 34,449 on February 14 to 68,810 currently, the ministry said.

In view of the rising cases, several restrictions have been imposed in the areas that are reporting the spike. From February 22, social, political gathering has been barred across the state, including Mumbai.

As of Friday evening, Maharashtra has a caseload of 2,138,154 Covid-19 cases. The death toll stood at 52,041.

Here is the list of restrictions imposed in parts of Maharashtra:

Latur

In view of the rising cases in the district, the administration has decided to implement "Janata curfew" on February 27 and 28. All services except essentials are asked to remain shut.

Amravati

A strict lockdown has been imposed in Amaravati, among the districts that are contributing the highest to Maharashtra's increasing number of daily infections. Only essential services are open during the lockdown period.

Cinema houses, gyms, swimming pools, parks have been ordered to remain shut and gatherings for entertainment, educational, cultural, religious purposes etc have not been permitted, officials said.

Pune

In Pune, schools and colleges have been asked to remain shut till February 28. The government has also imposed a night curfew in Pune during which public movement between 11 PM and 6 AM is restricted.

Mumbai

As per the civic body guidelines, only 50 people are allowed in a social gathering in view of the surge in daily cases.

Yavatmal

Yavatmal is under a 10-day lockdown which began on February 18.

The judicial working hours in Amravati, Yavatmal, Buldhana, Akola and Washim districts have been restricted to five hours a day.

Parbhani

The administration in Parbhani has closed the places of worship. The authorities also restricted travellers coming from 11 districts of the Vidarbha region to Parbhani.

Jalna

Shri Rajur Ganpati temple, educational institutions are closed in Jalna district. The administration has also closed Shri Rajur Ganpati temple.

Aurangabad

Till March 8, Aurangabad is under a night curfew. It is effective from 11pm to 6am.

Nashik

Nashik is under night curfew between 11pm and 5am from February 22. The order is effective until further orders.

